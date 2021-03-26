The second phase of Faulkner Stake Park in Tyler opened Friday afternoon. Tyler Mayor Don Warren whipped out a skateboard and hit the ground like a true professional.
“Any day that you can have a ribbon cutting for a new feature at a public park on a beautiful day, is a perfect day. We’re just glad everyone is here,” said Warren.
Warren thanked the director of parks and Evergreen Skateparks, who built the second phase, as well as those on the parks and rec department.
Councilwoman for District 1, Linda Sellers, also attended the event and spoke about the time when she and the director of parks spoke of adding a second phase. In 2019, they thought they would add more, ten years later.
“It warms my heart to see this finished today before I go off council,” Sellers said.
“Thank you all for being out here today to help us open this park,” she said.
The second phase comes from a $350,000 limited bid that was awarded by the Tyler City Council to Evergreen Skateparks in November. The bid was able to add 10,500 square feet to Faulkner’s skating area.
In the 10,500 square feet, the park now features expansive street terrain with ledges, rails and ramps. There is now a lazy river-style skatepark in a circular shape and Jersey barriers along with an easy-flow integrated with traditional street features.
The park is now over 14,000 square feet. But the construction of the additional square footage was difficult. COVID-19 was one of the biggest delays to the park. Before the pandemic, there was a regional call out to the community, where about 70 people attended to add their input on what they wanted and what the design would be like. The pandemic limited many things, but construction and planning didn’t stop.
Russ Jackson, city of Tyler director of parks, said in November that the skate park was “really small” and that the second phase would provide more skating room for community members.
At the opening ceremony of Faulkner Skate Park, Jackson said they have future plans for the park.
“There are other phases. We have put a concept together of five phases. Technically with phase two, we were able to merge enough funds to cover two phases, so we have three phases, we just call it phase two,” said Jackson.
Because the city has already put so much into the project, Jackson said there are other needs throughout the city, so they’re really looking for donations to come in.
“Some of the fundraising that we plan to be partnering with would be to have more regional events where we have competitions, those type of things, and that should bring some funding, but that won’t be enough without donors,” said Jackson.
Those who are interested in donating to the addition of the planned phases for Faulkner Skate Park can do so by donating to the City of Tyler Parks and Recreations.
“That money would be guaranteed to go right into this park right here ... if you specify for the skate park, it would go to this portion,” Jackson said.
Some things Jackson said should be added are restroom facilities. He encouraged people to go participate in skating at the park because, “It’s a great addition to the city of Tyler,” said Jackson.