The multi-year, multi-million dollar, patient-facing construction project at Christus Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler has come to an end. The Bradley-Thompson Tower, the newly added garage and emergency room, was honored and blessed at a ribbon cutting ceremony Friday morning.
The ceremony was held at the entrance of the hospital where the old entrance had been blocked off a few years.
Father Daniel Oghenerukevwe was invited to the event to bless the area and those who will be working in it.
Jason Proctor, president of Christus Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler, said the most exciting thing was the construction is finally open just for the patients.
“It makes it easier for our patients to get into the hospital," Proctor said. "This has been under construction for a few months now, so it’s been a little bit harder for them, so making it easy when you’re coming for surgery or you’re coming for a test or you're just coming to visit a loved one, it’s very easy to park close to the front door and walk right in, so we’re very blessed to make it easy to access our hospital."
Proctor said this was the last piece of the project on the Dawson Street side of the Bradley-Thompson Tower construction.
“We started the Bradley-Thompson Tower project over two years ago. When that finished in May, we immediately went into starting this project about a month or so later, so it took a little while,” he added.
A demolition of the entire emergency room was done to build the entrance and emergency room into what is seen now.
“It’s really simple [now], there’s three entrances into the hospital here on Dawson Street. One at the heart hospital, one at Bradley-Thompson entrance labeled B, and now the Dawson street entrance labeled A. It’s about as easy as it gets,” Proctor said.
Proctor said it was a great feeling to finally be able to open the new facilities.
“It’s good. We need to make sure we operationalize everything to be the best that it can be so our patients and our associates feel it," Proctor said. "We want them to feel the efficiency, we want them to feel the improvement in the facilities that we were blessed to have. We’re excited that we’re able to have these new facilities so we can just keep caring for people."
Oghenerukevwe blessed guests who attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony, from mayors, administrators, nurses and those in the lobby. He also blessed parts of the hospital with holy water and led a prayer for the blessing ceremony.