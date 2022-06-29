Retired Major General Paul Landers was just a young child when he decided he wanted to be a pilot someday.
During World War II, Landers' father was away in the Marines, so and his mother lived with his grandparents in Oklahoma, where she worked at a local movie theater.
Landers said he spent all day every Saturday watching movies in that theater, and that's where his love for flying began.
“I was really impressed by the flying and the war movies that they had there,” Landers said. “When I was 5, I decided I wanted to be a military pilot. So the rest of my life luckily has worked out that I was able to do that.”
Landers will be one of three honorees at the reception prior to the Rose City AirFest on Friday.
Landers flew more than 375 missions, helped rescue downed aircrew, save outposts under attack and direct hundreds of airstrikes.
“Airplanes are one of those things I've loved all my life,” Landers said.
Landers graduated from the Air Force Academy in 1962, which was the fourth class to graduate from the academy. He went on to pilot training and stayed there as a jet instructor. He then went through fighter training and went to Vietnam as a forward air controller. Landers said one of his greatest accomplishments was his service in Vietnam.
Landers remembers just about every mission but there are about five or six that stand out. He talks about those in his book, "Delta Fac: A Pilot's War in the Mekong Delta."
One of the most rewarding missions Landers flew was when he was putting in an airstrike in 1968. Landers was directing airplanes dropping bombs when one got struck by ground fire or had an engine problem.
Landers said the two pilots had to bail out in the area of the enemy. But through a series of fortunate events, he was able to help the pilots and have them picked up by a helicopter.
“They both thanked me profusely and wrote letters to me… but because I knew those guys and was able to help them out, that meant a lot to me,” Landers said.
Another big accomplishment in his career was when he was a wing commander at Charleston Air Force base in South Carolina. Landers was a part of Operation Urgent Fury in Grenada where they flew two missions taking wounded soldiers and bringing evacuees. His wing was congratulated by the state department for what they did.
Landers was also proud when he was commander of Twenty-First Air Force and took troops to Saudi Arabia then brought them back.
“I appreciate my Air Force career,” Landers said. “I like almost everything I did. There were times I didn't like it, no one wants to get shot at, nobody wants to be away from their family and all that, but I really enjoyed my Air Force career and I think my family did too.”
Landers was asked to be honored at the Rose City AirFest by his friend and neighbor, Susan Campbell. Campbell is the co-founder and board chair of CampV, which is benefitted by proceeds raised at the AirFest.
Landers said he is humbled to be honored and is proud to support CampV, local veterans' assistance group.
CampV allows East Texans veterans to get help with their benefits, mental health, employment information, support groups, programs and connections.
Landers said he misses his friends from the Air Force and carries those special connections with him still today.
“I'm still connected and love the people that I served with, and I respect their service like I respect the service of everyone that we'll be honoring at the airshow,” Landers said.
Landers has been in Tyler full time since 2006 and said it is the perfect place. Since being out of the Air Force, he said he's been busy, but a different kind of busy. Landers is involved in different activities and charities like Texas Wounded Warriors.
“We do things that we like to do rather than what we have to do,” Landers said of retirement.
Landers said he is excited for the AirFest and hopes to meet some of the pilots at the event and be able to shake hands and thank the sponsors.
“I look forward to seeing and hearing those airplanes, I would say that's my first love but my wife would disagree with me,” Landers said.
The AirFest will be held at the Historic Aviation Military Museum at Tyler Pounds Regional Airport. View the aircrafts from 2 to 5 p.m. before the big show at 6 p.m.
General admission tickets are $25 through Thursday or $30 the day of the event. The purchase of an adult ticket includes one free child’s ticket and additional child tickets are $5. Reserved seating is $50.
Several aircrafts, including the B-29 Superfortress, will be offering rides.
To purchase and schedule a ride or for tickets, visit campvtyler.org.