For 15 years, retired Tyler ISD counselor Barbara Gilbreath has been assisting people experiencing homelessness around the Tyler community, especially during the holidays.
Using her listening and compassion skills from her past profession, she spreads love toward community members who are going through difficult times and may feel hopeless.
“My life just got entangled with some of them and hearing their stories, and realizing that in some cases they needed an advocate, so it just became a passion of mine. I think God just put it in my heart that these people needed an advocate so I enjoyed the opportunity. It's been a blessing to me helping them,” Gilbreath said.
In her free time, she volunteers with her local church Glenwood Church of Christ and East Texas nonprofit Hiway 80 Rescue Mission, especially with meal dinner distributions for those experiencing homelessness.
During the yearly Thanksgiving dinner hosted by Hiway 80 on Tuesday, Gilbreath could be found navigating through different tables greeting and listening to guests who attended the event for a hot holiday meal. With big smiles, people greeted Gilbreath and were comforted by her.
“A lot of times we serve the same people, so that's how I’ve gotten to know so many of the people because I see them on different platforms,” she said. “This (Tyler) is my home, I want to do what I can do to help them (people in need).”
According to Gilbreath, her volunteer work started through church events where she learned about the homeless population in Tyler, which initiated her need to start helping.
Now through her experience as an advocate for those in need, she empowers others to volunteer also.
“I just know some depend on the public meals that the churches, Salvation Army, some of the food pantry provides. Some people are totally dependent on that and I just feel like we need to provide some resources for them, especially right now in the economy because some have lost jobs due to COVID and things are getting more expensive. I believe we’re commanded as Christians to help serve those that are in need,” Gilbreath said.
In regards to helping with Thanksgiving dinners in Hiway 80, she has been doing it before they established the Gateway to Hope and the Triumph Village in Tyler and would come from the Longview location.
She said volunteering not only helps feed the hungry but it's a way to show love and compassion to others.
“It’s encouragement to those that are homeless and sometimes hopeless, it's just letting them know that we care,” she said.