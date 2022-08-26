Most attendees of a public hearing Thursday were not in favor of the Texas Department of Transportation at Tyler's project to widen Rhones Quarter Road (FM 2964).
Hundreds of people, including many who live in the area, gathered at the hearing where TxDOT officials presented project plans and invited residents to give feedback.
From State Highway 110 at Thistle Drive south to FM 346 in Whitehouse, TxDOT proposes $47 million worth of work, including widening the existing two-lane roadway to a four-lane-curb-and-gutter roadway with a continuous two-way left-turn lane, according to TxDOT.
Other proposed work includes the construction of a shared path to accommodate bicycles and pedestrians, realigning the intersection with Shiloh Road approximately 1,200 feet west of its current location to connect with Thistle Drive and realigning the intersection of FM 2964 and Barbee Road.
The community showed up to voice their concerns about a project that could potentially displace about 52 residences and six non-residential structures.
Jeff Williford, public information officer for TxDOT's Tyler district, said the main goal of the project is to enforce safety on a road that is highly traveled. The length of the project is approximately 5.4 miles on a road that connects Tyler with Whitehouse.
“Being able to expand this road will help a lot of people with their mobility issues, so we hope that this project clears a lot of these issues once it's done,” Williford said. “Cities keep growing and if we want to keep growing, we have to stay on pace.”
Residents who would be impacted said even though expansion is important, they still don’t think this project is necessary, as it would interfere with the properties and cause multiple problems when it comes to construction and noise from traffic.
Paul Williams, who has lived in the area for nearly 40 years, said he is against the project as his front yard would be gone once construction begins.
“It’s hard to say because a lot of people will end up losing their homes,” Williams said. “Sometimes it’s just better to have stuff left alone. The road has been fine for years, so why change it?”
The hearing had multiple tables where residents could sit and write their thoughts and provide suggestions on how the project could be shaped in order to make the transition easier for them.
Resident Calen Nehls moved to his unit in 2020 hoping it would be a great environment to raise a family. Nehls, who has three children with his wife, said he moved to a property on FM 2964 without knowing about the construction plans. He said the project doesn’t make sense as the road leads to a dead end in FM 346 in Whitehouse.
The road would extend around 47 feet closer to Nehl;s home and would bring more noise than it usually does, according to Nehl's.
“This project will obviously bring down the resale value of my property, and that’s a major concern because this is an investment property, we’ve never intended on living there the remainder of our lives,” Nehls said.
Noise is one of the leading factors why most of the residents are against the project, as it affects a person's physical and mental health, according to Nehls. He said once the project starts his family will opt for moving out to a less congested area.
Lastly, a third resident that commented about the negative effects the project could potentially bring was Carole Mercier, an elder longtime resident of the area.
Mercier said the noisy living conditions are not suitable for a person her age, and neither is moving out, she said.
“Older people live in this area because it is a quiet retirement village away from the noise coming from the city,” Mercier said. “Sleep when we can sleep is very important, we don’t need that much noise at this point in our lives.”
In response to the complaints from residents, Williford said TxDOT will work closely with the community to ensure an easy transition once the project kicks off.
“This project has changed a lot over the course of the months and we came to a conclusion that this is the preferred alternative,” Williford said. “We will continue to work and get more comments from the community and see some areas that we might need to improve.”
The plan is to acquire the right of way acquisition in 2023 but the project is not scheduled to start until 2028, according to Williford.
A virtual public hearing was also held earlier this week. The presentation will remain available for viewing online until Friday, Sept. 9. You may call 903-510-9100 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, to ask questions and access project materials.
For further information on the project and construction plans, visit the TxDOT website.