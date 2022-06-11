Residential real estate leader The Ebby Halliday Companies has acquired Cornerstone Brokerage based in Tyler, furthering their commitment to East Texas.
In addition to Tyler, Cornerstone serves the residential and farm ranch real estate needs of Smith and surrounding counties. It will now operate as Ebby Halliday Tyler.
“This is a very exciting day at the Ebby Halliday Companies as we further our commitment to serving the incredible communities of East Texas,” said Ebby Halliday Companies President and CEO Chris Kelly. “This acquisition brings together two like-minded, market-leading companies committed to the highest standards of serving our clients and communities.”
Travis Mathews, Chief Operating Officer for the Ebby Halliday Companies said the announcement is the ideal next step following their expansion into Jacksonville, allowing their Tyler and Jacksonville agents to create a growing network and expanded market.
“We are excited to become part of the Tyler brokerage community and to cooperate with our fellow brokerages and agents in the best interests of home buyers and sellers,” Mathews said.
Founded in 1997, Cornerstone is celebrating 25 years in 2022. The firm’s 19 agents, including its seven partners, have a combined 162 years of real estate experience and have always been dedicated to providing extraordinary real estate service to their clients in East Texas.
“We believe those years of experience, along with, listening to and caring for the needs of our clients, have contributed to the growth and success of our company,” said Founding Partner and Broker of Record Andy Guinn. “Our agents and employees are dedicated not only to personal success but to our overall success.”
Partner Melanie Baker said although smaller in number, there sales production ranks are in the top of their market.
“This is due to our business being based largely on referrals and repeat clients, offering customer service on a personal level,” Baker said. “Our track record of success speaks to the respect we have earned in the community.”
Partner Steven Farrell said joining the Ebby Halliday Companies takes them to an entirely new level.
“We now offer agents and their clients a dedicated and seasoned support team,” Farrell said. “As a member of Leading Real Estate Companies of the World, we’ve worked with the fine people at Ebby for many years providing relocation services to our clients. Their approach to business is very similar to ours – always putting people first.”
In addition to their affiliation with Leading Real Estate Companies of the World, a global
network of more than 550 premier real estate brokers and its luxury division, agents in Ebby’s Tyler office will benefit from the latest and most relevant real estate technologies They also will benefit from integrated mortgage, title and insurance experience – a hallmark of Ebby’s approach to making real estate transactions convenient and seamless.
“We are thrilled to welcome our colleagues from Tyler to the Ebby Halliday Companies,” said Senior Vice President of Brokerage Malinda Howell. “Their team has a hard-earned reputation for integrity, service and client satisfaction, and we believe they are an ideal fit for the Ebby family.”
Guinn, Baker and Farrell, along with the rest of the team at Ebby Halliday Tyler are actively involved in the community. They support organizations such as Habitat for Humanity, Christian Women’s Job Corp and Clark’s 5k, which benefits Young Life and honors deceased Cornerstone Partner Clark Crawford’s dream of sending “a busload of kids to camp.”
The Ebby Halliday Companies are celebrating 77 years of serving the real estate needs of its valued clients. It all began in 1945, when one bold woman parlayed her wisdom, generosity, business acumen and endurance into what is today is one of America’s most-respected residential real estate brokerages. The legacy of Ebby Halliday is now amplified by the company’s affiliation with HomeServices of America, a Berkshire Hathaway affiliate and the country’s No. 1 residential real estate company by transactions. The Ebby Halliday Companies are proud to offer the most-convenient, full-service residential real estate experience available, with its in-house brands.
For more information about Ebby’s Tyler office, its sales associates and listings, visit ebby.com.