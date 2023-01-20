Rashaun Woods, former Oklahoma State University All-America and recently Enid (Oklahoma) High School football coach, is expected to be the new Tyler High School football head coach pending Tyler ISD board approval, according to multiple reports.
Tyler ISD athletic director Greg Priest did not confirm the report of Woods' hiring. He stated in a text, "Posting the agenda and will be taking a candidate to the board next (Monday)."
The Enid News & Eagle reported Woods announced his resignation on Friday morning to take the head coaching position at Tyler High School.
Enid Public Schools also told CBS19 Woods announced Friday he had accepted the position, according to the station. A job posting for the position was also posted online Friday.
Matt Stepp, of TexasFootball.com, also tweeted Woods is the candidate for the position, pending board approval.
“I am thankful for the opportunity to work and coach for such a wonderful district and community here at Enid Public Schools,” Woods told the Enid News & Eagle. “The administration, faculty, and parents have been nothing but supportive in its football program and coaching staff. The friendships that my family and I have made over the course of my time here will be the main thing above all that I will remember. I have given my very best to these young men and I pray it leads to future success.”
Woods completed four seasons at EHS. During his tenure, he took the Plainsmen from an 0-10 record to 6-6. The total record was 11-32 during Woods time with Enid High School, according to an Enid Public Schools press release.
“We appreciate the work Coach Woods has put into the Plainsmen football program,” Billy Tipps, EPS athletic director, said in the release. “We look forward to building on the successful groundwork he has laid, and we hope to press on to even greater achievements in the future.”
Woods, if approved by the board, will replace fellow Oklahoma State alum Ricklan Holmes, a John Tyler High School graduate, who resigned his post in early December after an 11-year run leading the Lions.
Woods was a two-time All-America receiver at OSU and still holds several school and Big 12 records. After a brief stint in the NFL and the CFL, Woods became a high school coach in his native Oklahoma City.
After several seasons as an assistant, Woods became head coach at Oklahoma City Marshall High School in 2013. In six seasons leading Marshall, Woods’ teams posted a 55-18 record and winning a Class 3A state title in 2017.
In 2019, Woods moved to Class 6A Enid High School (has an enrollment comparable to a 5A-Division I school in Texas).
Woods was born on Oct. 17, 1980 in Oklahoma City. He attended Millwood High School.
He played at Oklahoma State from 2000 to 2003. He finished his college career with 293 receptions, 4,414 yards and 42 touchdowns — all Big 12 records. Woods was two-time all-America, including being recognized as a consensus first-team All-America in 2002.
Woods also holds the NCAA single-game record for most touchdown receptions in a game (7 against SMU in 2003) and most touchdown receptions in a half (5 in the first half of the same SMU game).
In 2001, he had a big TD catch in the Cowboys upset win against rival Oklahoma.
Woods was selected by the San Francisco 49ers in the first round of the 2004 NFL Draft, and played professionally for the NFL's 49ers and the CFL's Toronto Argonauts.