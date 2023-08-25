As longtime readers know, my NFL coverage gets pretty intense during the season. Once the Super Bowl is over, I’ve been known to drop into a deep football coma for months, getting my strength back for the next season.
My lovely and very patient wife Kimberly has instructions to wake me up after the second preseason game, so I can get caught up before the new season starts.
Reid: (Yawns) Oh man. That was a great nap. What did I miss?
Kim: Not much.
Reid: I’ve been out about six months, surely something happened. Did the Cowboys keep Ezekiel Elliott?
Kim: Nope. Didn’t even try.
Reid: Did he get paid somewhere else?
Kim: Sort of. He signed with New England, but every running back in the league is basically on a one-year deal for Taco-Bell-Chalupa-Engineer money right now. Last year’s rushing leader isn’t even in camp.
Reid: Oh no, really? I can’t believe that about…Derrick Henry? Christian McCaffery?
Kim: Josh Jacobs.
Reid: I was close.
Kim: Only in that both guys you guessed were also mammals. Yes, it was Jacobs, and he’s holding out. And Jonathan Taylor is trying to get traded.
Reid: The middle kid from Home Improvement?
Kim: Good Lord, how long were you asleep, Kerr?
Reid: Sorry, it takes me a little while to catch up. I need a lot of rest after the season. Did the Cowboys make any moves?
Kim: Brandin Cooks and Stephon Gilmore.
Reid: Nice! How about the Texans and Saints?
Kim: Houston got a coach that you’ve heard of, and New Orleans got Derek Carr.
Reid: Carr? I think I like that … but I’m not sure.
Kim: That’s what we’re all thinking, too.
(I stretch and walk around the house a little bit)
Reid: How about Aaron Rodgers? Did he actually retire?
Kim: He forced a trade.
Reid: Oooh. That’s going to make the 49ers Super Bowl favorites.
Kim: Jets.
Reid: Jets? Are you sure you’ve got the right disgruntled Packer quarterback, and we’re not getting Favre news reruns?
Kim: No, Favre’s actually got his own problems these days.
Reid: So Rodgers actually chose to go to the AFC, where he’s not even in the top five QB’s? And to the Jets, who haven’t been good since Joe Namath? Was he high?
Kim: Oh, almost definitely.
(I grab a notebook and pencil.)
Reid: What else? Give me the lightning round.
Kim: Niners keep Purdy, Trey Lance looks like a mistake. Garoppolo goes to the Raiders. Lamar Jackson gets paid, and the Ravens signed OBJ to make both of them feel better. Broncos get Sean Payton, he immediately starts ripping on last year’s Denver coaching staff like they were the ones who wrote the finale of “Dexter.”
Reid: Which one?
Kim: Either of them. Tom Brady retires for real this time. JJ Watt too. Baker Mayfield is a starter again. The Colts have given up already. Bengals got Orlando Brown Junior. XFL and USFL both survived somehow. The NFL suspended a bunch of players for gambling. And Tua spends the offseason at some comedy pratfall camp, learning how to get knocked out safely.
(I’m frantically taking notes.)
Reid: Got it. Anything really good happen I missed?
Kim: Oh, Daniel Snyder finally sold the Washington team.
(We simultaneously high five.)
Reid: OK, I think I’ve got everything.
Kim: Good. Then you’re finally ready. Let’s watch the “Johnny Football” documentary.
