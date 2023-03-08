The Apache Ladies finally ran out of gas.
Down to six active players due to injuries, Tyler Junior College fell to Kilgore College, 83-70, in the nightcap of the Region XIV Women's Basketball Tournament on Wednesday at Wagstaff Gymnasium.
Turnovers (23) and foul trouble plagued TJC as KC scored 18 points off micues.
The No. 6 Lady Rangers (14-16) advance to meet No. 2 Trinity Valley (29-2) at 3 p.m. Friday in the semifinals.
After falling in the first game of the tourney for the second consecutive season, the Apache Ladies (20-11) will hope to gain an at-large bid to the NJCAA National Tournament in hopes of defending their 2022 national championship.
The loss snapped a seven game Tyler win streak against the Lady Rangers.
Two Tyler Legacy High School graduates helped fuel the KC upset as Nyla Imon and Alyssia Thorne each hit for 14 points. The Lady Raiders duo joined three other Kilgore players in double figures — Makayla Lewis (20), Aaliyah Davis (10) and Alexis Anderson (10).
Inmon had a double double by adding 11 rebounds. Thorne had eight boards.
Victoria Dixon led TJC with 21 points, followed by Anahlynn Murray with 16 points.
Atria Dumas had a double double with 14 points and 13 rebounds.
Others scoring for TJC were Kiana Bennett (11), Sian Phipps (4) and Lillian Jackson (4).
Phipps had 10 rebounds and two blocks, while Jackson had nine boards.
Others scoring for Kilgore wereJermia Green (8), Jazmyn Sostand (5) and Jakiyah Bell (2).
TJC was 4 of 17 from 3-point (Bennett, 3; Dixon, 1) and 16 of 19 at the free throw line.
KC was 2 of 8 from 3-point (Davis, 1; Sostand, 1) and 13 of 23 at the free throw line.