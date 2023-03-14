MESQUITE — The Tyler Legacy Red Raiders opened District 10-6A baseball with a 10-4 win over the Mesquite Skeeters on Tuesday at Tillery Field.
Lucas Grundy led the 12-hit Red Raider attack with three hits and a run scored. Tye Arden added two hits.
Cooper Moore and Walker Freeman each drove in two runs for Tyler Legacy (8-5-1, 1-0).
Adding hits for the Red Raiders were Landon Brown, Moore, Freeman, Tyler Priest, Landon Miller, Garner McKinney and Luke Davis.
Brown and Arden added RBIs. Scoring runs were Grundy (2), Davis (2), Hayden Hossley (2), Moore (1), Priest (1), Arden (1) and McKinney (1).
Grundy was also stellar on the mound, going five innings in getting the win. He allowed six hits and three runs (2 earned) with two walks and three strikeouts.
He was followed on the mound by Arden (1 inning, 1 hit, 1 run, 1 earned, 3 walks) and Hossley (1 inning, 0 hits, 0 runs, 3 strikeouts).
Luis Castillo and Chris Sarmiento had two singles apiece for the Skeeters (5-4, 0-1). Adam Pineda, Kaleb Lair and Esteban Garcia added hits. Garcia had two RBIs with one each from Sebastian Estevane and SirMaje Wallace.
The Red Raiders return home on Thursday to face the same Skeeter squad. The contest is scheduled for 4 p.m. at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Mike Carter Field.