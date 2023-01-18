Alabama has had national recruiting success for several years.
Since 2011, Alabama has had the nation’s No. 1 recruiting class nine times and was No. 2 in two of the other years.
And recently, the Crimson Tide have had success recruiting in East Texas.
In the Class of 2022, Alabama nabbed Tyler Legacy four-star running back Jamarion Miller, who was the No. 4 running back nationally.
For the Class of 2023, the Crimson Tide have signed Tyler Legacy four-star defensive end Jordan Renaud (No. 6 defensive lineman nationally) and Longview five-star wide receiver Jalen Hale (No. 6 wide receiver nationally).
Now, Alabama is working on some East Texans from the Class of 2024.
Over the weekend, Daingerfield four-star cornerback Aeryn Hampton (No. 8 cornerback nationally) received an offer from Alabama on his visit to Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Hampton picked up offers from Purdue on Tuesday and Oregon on Wednesday.
January 15, 2023
On Tuesday, Alabama head football coach Nick Saban visited Lindale High School, home of four-star offensive lineman Casey Poe (No. 12 interior offensive lineman nationally).
Really cool to have Coach Saban and @HolmonWiggins from @AlabamaFTBL in Lindale, Tx this morning!!! Awesome honor for @Lindale_FB We appreciate you guys coming by to see us. pic.twitter.com/iK8jtVx0k1— Chris Cochran (@Coach_Cochran) January 17, 2023
Saban and Alabama assistant head coach of offense/wide receivers coach Holmon Wiggins were both in Lindale. They also made stops in the Dallas-Fort Worth area at Lancaster, DeSoto and Mansfield Summit.
BYU and Sam Houston also visited Lindale on Tuesday, while Baylor, Texas Tech and Florida visited on Friday.
Texas Tech tight ends coach Josh Cochran, a former Hallsville High School standout and the brother of Lindale head football coach Chris Cochran, visited Lindale on Friday with Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire.
Started the day off, bright and early, with @TexasTechFB Head man @JoeyMcGuireTTU himself with @CoachCochranTTU! Appreciate you guys checking in on @Lindale_FB pic.twitter.com/B9PZSGOnp8— Chris Cochran (@Coach_Cochran) January 13, 2023
Poe has several offers, including Alabama, and added an offer from BYU on Tuesday.
After a great conversation with @Coach_DFunk, I’m blessed to receive a offer to Brigham Young University! @Coach_DFunk @Coach_Cochran @JacobAlford50 @MikeRoach247 #BYUFOOTBALL @BYUfootball @byubarstool pic.twitter.com/p5H0ykIO3F— Casey Poe (@CaseyPoe2024) January 17, 2023
According to 247Sports, Poe will visit Texas A&M on Saturday, Oklahoma on Jan. 28 and TCU on Jan. 29, and he will visit Alabama in the spring.
Michigan made its mark in East Texas on Tuesday.
The Wolverines, who have been in the College Football Playoff the past two seasons, offered two Chapel Hill sophomores on Tuesday.
Demetrius Brisbon, a Class of 2025 quarterback who has led Chapel Hill to two straight trips to the Class 4A Division I semifinals, reported an offer from Michigan.
Blessed to receive my 8th D1 offer from the university of Michigan @UMichFootball @MHart2032 s/o @johnsonboi24 @coachriordan pic.twitter.com/A9wLNPUjkV— Agent “ 3 “ ✨ (@DEMETRIUSBRISB2) January 17, 2023
Backfield mate Rickey Stewart, a Class of 2025 running back who has also started for the Bulldogs’ state semifinal teams, also picked up a Michigan offer on Tuesday.
bless to recieve a offer from @UMichFootball thanks to @MHart2032 and s/o to @coachriordan @johnsonboi24 pic.twitter.com/SgkrLe88qq— Rickey ✌🏾🏚 (@llik1211) January 17, 2023
Beckville three-star Class of 2024 running back J’Koby Williams also received a Michigan offer on Tuesday.
#AGTG Blessed to receive an offer from @UMichFootball @MHart2032 @Beckville_Sport @SR_scouting #goblue pic.twitter.com/gRvpJAei8z— Jkoby Williams (@WilliamsJkoby) January 17, 2023
Tyler four-star Class of 2024 running back Derrick McFall (No. 12 athlete nationally) picked up an offer from Florida on Friday and is scheduled to visit Washington this weekend.
i’m in Washington this weekend @UW @Robbie_Proano 💜🤍 pic.twitter.com/X6cXBo8Rd5— Derrick “Zer0” Mcfall (@Derrick_mcfall0) January 18, 2023
Longview four-star Class of 2024 running back Taylor Tatum (No. 3 running back nationally) will visit Michigan on Jan. 28. Tatum picked up offers from Ohio State and Arkansas on Tuesday, Alabama on Sunday and Arizona State on Thursday.
Blessed to receive an offer from @AlabamaFTBL The University of Alabama @HolmonWiggins @coachjohnking @longviewgameday @gabrieldbrooks @samspiegs @GHamilton_On3 @justinwells2424 @SWiltfong247 @adamgorney @ChadSimmons_ @RivalsNick @BHoward_11 @DemetricDWarren @dctf #RollTide pic.twitter.com/MYq2k4FW8v— Taylor Tatum (@taylortatum06) January 16, 2023
Blessed to receive an offer @OhioStateFB The Ohio State University @CoachTonyAlford @ryandaytime @coachjohnking @longviewgameday @gabrieldbrooks @justinwells2424 @adamgorney @SWiltfong247 @ChadSimmons_ @RivalsNick @DemetricDWarren @Perroni247 @samspiegs @CSing57 @dctf #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/zIUxgkD8AD— Taylor Tatum (@taylortatum06) January 17, 2023
Pine Tree four-star Class of 2024 defensive lineman Dealyn Evans (No. 15 defensive lineman nationally) is a Texas A&M commit, but he picked up an offer from LSU on Sunday and Michigan on Jan. 11.
Blessed to receive an offer from LSU!!!@coachjcain #GeauxTigers pic.twitter.com/fyOE3VlnEk— Dealyn Evans (@dealyn1k) January 16, 2023