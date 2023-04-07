Lindale junior Casey Poe is one of the most coveted recruits in the country.
Ranked as the No. 8 inside offensive lineman in the Class of 2024 by the 247Sports Composite rankings, the four-star recruit said he holds 22 full-ride Division I scholarship offers from across the country, including Georgia, Alabama, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Auburn, Baylor and Texas Tech.
During spring break, Poe and his parents made a trip to four schools on unofficial visits. Poe visited Clemson, Georgia Tech, Auburn and Georgia.
“Each school had many great qualities,” Poe said. “For Clemson, it was the culture that they have built, and how solid their foundation of that is. Georgia Tech gives more opportunities for life after football and sets up more opportunities than just about any school. Auburn had an amazing campus and a drive to work extremely hard, while also enjoying their time playing and the environment they are in. And Georgia has the nicest facilities I believe I’ve seen. Everything was shiny and sparkly, but still being put into extremely hard use.”
Poe has also recently visited Baylor and Texas Tech and has a trip to Alabama lined up.
“In my process, my three main things are the culture of whatever team I may choose and how strong that is, the relationship I can have with the coaching staff and my teammates and how I can grow as a Christian, person and player.”
In other Tyler area football recruiting news:
Bullard 2024 offensive lineman Austin Ellis committed to Louisiana Tech. He also had offers from UNLV and Texas A&M-Commerce.
Tyler High 2024 running back Derrick McFall picked up an offer from Louisville on April 2.
Tyler Legacy 2024 defensive lineman Travis Jackson recently took visits to Texas tech and Houston while also picking up an offer from Oregon State.
Chapel Hill 2025 quarterback Demetrius Brisbon and 2025 running back Rickey Stewart recently visited SMU.
Chapel Hill 2024 defensive end Kendall Allen picked up an offer from Memphis and also visited Memphis this week.
Chapel Hill 2024 offensive lineman Dyllan Drummond recently picked up offers from Houston Christian, Penn and Navy.
Brownsboro 2024 wide receiver Gekyle Baker recently picked up an offer from the University of Tennessee.
Lindale 2024 wide receiver Marcus Fields and 2024 offensive lineman Christian Pettway attended Junior Day at Texas State.
Troup 2024 athlete Trae Davis recently picked up offers from Louisiana and Sam Houston. He also attended Junior Day at Texas State.
Grace Community 2023 wide receiver Caden Lynch was offered by Centenary College, Texas College, Westminster College and Tabor College. Teammate 2023 running back Jamarion Johnson also got an offer from Westminster College and Avila University.
Palestine defensive end Quan’tae Gage recently committed to Tyler Junior College.