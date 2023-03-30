Noe Robles is not ready for his Tyler Legacy soccer career to come to an end.
No matter what happens, Robles has reached new heights, both individually and as a team.
The Red Raiders are in the third round of the playoffs for the first time since 2012. Robles has been a big part of the success of the Red Raiders (22-1-3), not just this year but in his entire career.
Robles will leave Legacy as not only the school’s single-season leader in goals but also the career leader in goals.
“It’s pretty cool,” Robles said. “Hopefully it doesn’t get broken soon.”
Robles has netted a school-record 35 goals this season. He had 15 goals as a freshman in a shortened 2020 season. He followed that up with 27 goals in 2021, tying the record set by Sean Tatham in 1993. As a junior, Robles set a new record with 32 goals. That gives him a total of 109 goals heading into the Red Raiders’ playoff game against Garland Naaman Forest, which is set for 7 p.m. Friday at City Bank Stadium in Forney.
“He’s had a great career,” Tyler Legacy boys soccer coach Marty Germany said. “This is my 25th year, and we haven’t had anyone come anywhere near 100. He does things that other kids can’t do.”
Goal No. 35 of the season and No. 109 for Robles’ career allowed the Red Raiders to tie the score at 2-2 with 26:27 remaining in their area round contest against Dallas Skyline on Tuesday. About six minutes later, Robles picked up his second assist of the night as Nathan Eidam scored the decisive goal in a 3-2 victory.
Robles is the youngest child with five older brothers and a sister.
“I’m going to give a lot of credit to his brothers,” Germany said. “Being the youngest of six boys, he’s taken his lumps. We’ve had his five older brothers play her and do well. And I think growing up in that family, it’s either sink or swim. And when you’re the baby, you better start swimming.
“He has flourished. He has put a lot of work in on his own. I think it’s a testament to his work ethic, but also having the upbringing of having a group of brothers that are competitive and work hard and help each other.”
The youngest Robles now has the bragging rights.
“Yeah, we always talk about it,” Robles said. “We always have these arguments for fun. I am always telling them that I do more than them and stuff like that. That’s about it.”
Robles is hoping to lead the Red Raiders to another victory on Friday and keep his career going for a few more games.
“It’s been amazing,” Robles said. “All of the friends and coaches have been great. It’s always fun. I love the coaches and love the team, all four years, but this year is the best for sure.”
The winner of Friday’s game between Legacy and Naaman Forest will advance to the regional semifinals to face either MacArthur or The Woodlands at 6 p.m. April 7 at the Kelly Reeves Athletic Complex in Austin.