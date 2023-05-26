Congratulations to the Class of 2023! High school and college graduations are winding down here at the end of May, and the annual rite of passage for this year’s graduates is filled with the usual pomp and circumstance to celebrate their academic achievements. East Texas Communities Foundation is grateful that donors have entrusted our foundation with the task of selecting 240 distinguished students to receive over $810,000 in scholarship awards from 93 active scholarship funds this year. We have a great staff that processed over 4,000 student applications this year and an army of over 250 local volunteers who thoughtfully reviewed the academic achievements and personal essays of each recipient. I am always amazed at the talent and accomplishments of these students and their enthusiasm to tackle their next academic challenge.
Completing high school and receiving a diploma is not a mandatory requirement for success in life, but it is an important step along the smoothest and easiest path to success. For those who get derailed on the path to high school graduation, it is much harder later in life to prepare for and pass a general educational development test or GED. Fortunately, there are important nonprofits in our area, such as Literacy Council of Tyler, which support adults who are seeking another chance to reach this milestone. This time of year, it is not hard to find a heart-warming story about a parent graduating with their child, or a graduate returning to their alma mater to walk the stage years after missing their graduation ceremony. We are drawn to celebrate the effort required to return to the classroom or travel long distances to complete an educational milestone and walk across a stage to receive an important certificate marking this occasion. Among the hundreds and thousands of high school and college graduates around East Texas who are following a traditional path, 160 students who took a longer path received their GED certificate of completion at a recent ceremony held at Tyler Junior College. These students, with the help of tutors and volunteers from Literacy Council of Tyler, overcame numerous obstacles to complete their GED. Many will use their GED as a launching point for career growth or additional education.
Through my observations at recent senior awards ceremonies at local high schools, it is obvious that people in our area value education. It would be impossible to count the number of hours of community service devoted to the efforts of booster clubs, garden clubs and civic clubs which work all year long to raise funds so they can award scholarships to deserving local students. In addition to volunteers, local businesses such as banks and utility providers give generously to support student scholarships. Quietly rising above the efforts of civic clubs and local businesses, however, individuals contribute the vast majority of scholarship funds with personal sacrifices and generous gifts to distribute annual awards and grow endowed scholarships at foundations and educational institutions around our region. Scholarships awarded from all of these sources make it possible for area students to pursue their educational goals and reach their highest potential for success and future service in our communities.
Beyond traditional four-year degrees, local philanthropists are answering the call to support graduate medical education by providing scholarships for future physicians attending the UT Tyler School of Medicine. The first class of students will begin this fall, and their tuition for four years of medical training has been paid in advance by local donors. The impact of graduating from medical school debt free will position these future physicians a step ahead of their peers, thanks to generous donors who are investing in better health for all East Texans.
Each student walking across the stage this spring to receive their high school diploma, college degree or GED is to be commended for their effort and determination to meet all the academic requirements for their educational program. There is no limit to what the human heart and mind can build on this foundation of success. Our communities are the great beneficiaries of these academic achievements.
Whether the graduates around you graduated Magna Cum Laude, Summa Cum Laude or “Thank the Laude”, be sure to extend a hearty congratulations to these local graduates for reaching their academic milestones. Perhaps contributing to a scholarship fund or supporting an organization which helps scholars get back on a path of success is your next best opportunity to Give Well.