KILGORE - Athletes from the combined coverage areas of the Longview News-Journal and Tyler Morning Telegraph converged on Kilgore High School's indoor practice facility on Tuesday for the first of two photo shoots for The Zone high school football preview magazine.
A total of 261 players representing 29 teams were on hand Tuesday.
Another photo shoot for the remaining teams in the area is set for Tuesday, June 20 at Lindale High School's indoor practice facility.
The Zone high school football preview magazine will be available to subscribers of the Longview News-Journal or Tyler Morning Telegraph in the Saturday/Sunday weekend edition of both newspapers Aug. 19/20.
This year's magazine will feature the annual All-Name Team, the East Texas Preseason Dream Team, the #bEASTTexas Fabulous 15 Preseason Polls, cover stories on the area's highest ranked recruits as well as a behind-the-scenes look at students who make Friday Night Lights special and in-depth previews for 21 districts and Six Man and TAPPS previews.