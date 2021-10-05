The pandemic caused some students to fall behind in reading, but with the help of a new reading club at Judson STEAM Academy in Longview, students are catching up and exceeding reading level expectations.
Middle school students are not only improving their reading, but the Bounce Back Reading Club is providing a safe space for them to freely grow academically and as leaders.
With help of each other and Reading Specialist Patricia Duck, the program has been showing growth among students in a short amount of time.
“There are kids that are stepping up as leaders that have never had the opportunity to be leaders in their class. You just see a whole different way and the way they carry themselves, they’re getting comfortable,” Duck said. “They’re like ‘hey, what's this word?,’ where they would’ve tried hiding that struggle before.”
“Growing is important to them and they’re working hard,” she said.
The Bounce Back Reading Club is an elective class in Longview ISD’s Judson STEAM Academy for students struggling with reading, and is only offered with a recommendation from a teacher.
Duck said that reading is an important asset to life and can affect the education of children in a variety of aspects if it's not improved.
“It affects every class they’re in. If they can't read basic words then they really have difficulty in every class,” she said.
Duck said that when the school year began, Principal Melanie Pondant expressed the need for the reading club and showed concern for students who were falling behind in reading.
Duck said that she is very excited to take on this new program and enjoys knowing she’s making a difference.
“It’s incredibly rewarding for me to do this. Everyday I go home just smiling. I love my job and I feel like I'm making a difference. My job is to encourage them and facilitate them. Everyday there’s a victory.”
Duck mentioned that even though the program is new, students have set goals and have been accomplishing them. Students range from a variety of different reading levels and currently consist of 40 students who are doubling in their Language Arts classes.
This is a brand new program and materials were needed to launch it. With help of community members and a local businessman the program was donated an estimate of 600 books, along other items such as iPods with book libraries that are used outside of classroom hours.
With those items, students are able to receive rewards for strengthening their reading levels. Duck said that the students who improve the most during the 6 week periods will be able to pick from prices such as airpods, computers and apple watches.
Duck also mentioned that the class is making a website where students will be putting their book recommendations for other students to check out.