Baltimore Ravens linebacker and Tyler native Tyus Bowser will be hosting his fourth annual free youth football camp on Saturday in the Rose City.
This free camp will be held on Saturday at Tyler High School (1120 North Northwest Loop 323).
The camp will be split into two sessions — Session 1 is from 9 to 11 a.m. (ages 9 to 12) and Session 2 is from noon to 2 p.m. (ages 13 to 17).
The event provides area youth a unique opportunity to hear and learn from Tyus Bowser and other NFL stars in a lively environment.
The camp provides youth aged 9-17 with the opportunity to work on their football skills, sportsmanship, and teamwork, while building self-esteem both on-and-off the field. Each participant will receive a t-shirt, lunch, and a gift bag.
Bowser will be hosting over 250 kids from the Tyler community and beyond after registration filled as quick as ever before. Bowser said, "We look forward to a great day that will remain a staple event in the community for years to come."
The Tyus Bowser Youth Football Camp is made possible with support from NFL Foundation, USA Football, NFLPA, The Baltimore Ravens, Trinity Mother Frances Hospital, and Liquid Death.
Bowser was All-East Texas and All-State while attending John Tyler High School. He played at the University of Houston before being chosen in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Baltimore Ravens.
As a starter on defense for the past three seasons, Bowser hopes to carry that success into the 2023-24 seasonl. Follow Tyus on Twitter @tbowser23 and Instagram @tyus23.