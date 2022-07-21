An extended drought is driving wildfires in East Texas, putting strain on rural department's first responders.
Rural teams have put in countless manhours responding to fires like the ones in Henderson County this week that have left hundreds of acres scorched.
City areas like Tyler and Longview also see high demand this time of year, but they say they aren't facing the same hardships as the smaller departments.
In Henderson County, firefighters have responded to 40 fires this week alone and 134 so far this month, County Judge Wade McKinney said on Thursday.
"Our first responders are reaching their limit," McKinney said. "Day and night they are working to protect life and property from these fires. We all need to work to limit the demand for their services."
A burn ban has already been in place for Henderson County, but McKinney also issued a local state of disaster Thursday, just shortly after multiple agencies contained a 30-acre wildfire earlier that day.
In comparison, Tyler Fire Marshal Paul Findley said the Tyler Fire Department's total number of fires for this year is around 190, which is 56 more than Henderson County has seen in July alone.
That number is about 30 more than the number of fires in Tyler around this time last year, but he said their brush fires are very small in comparison to rural wildfires destroying hundreds of acres.
Henderson County said firefighters' efforts this week saved "at least 20 homes."
The teamwork of multiple agencies can be credited to their ability to contain such large fires, which were hard to control due to shifting winds along with the already extremely dry conditions.
"I just want to thank everyone involved in battling these fires," Henderson County Fire Marshal Shane Renberg said. "We had firefighters from every corner of the county and even some from outside the county responding."
Wildfires have plagued much of Texas, 99 percent of which is in a drought, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service. Across North, Central and East Texas on Monday, state and local firefighters responded to 18 wildfires for an estimated 6,594 acres burned.
White Oak Fire Chief Cameron Kizzia said his department is struggling due to the limited amount of manpower it already has along with limited volunteer availability during the day. He said the majority of volunteers work during they day, so they have been relying on additional help from area departments when responding to calls.
The volunteer firefighters are out for longer hours due to the high demand, and a lot of them are making sure they're free in the evenings after their day jobs so they're available to respond to calls. It takes a toll, Kizzia said.
“Not only is it affecting the volunteers themselves but it's affecting their families also ... The majority of our volunteers are married with children or grandchildren,” Kizzia said. “When it takes them away from them, it's not so much the volunteer that sacrifices his time, it's his family that's doing so.”
Kizzia said the department is always in need of volunteers, but especially right now.
“Now more than ever volunteer firefighters are needed,” Kizzia said. “Not only are we short staffed from being predominantly volunteer or all volunteer, what members we do have are sacrificing a lot of time away from their families to come out and take care of these calls or medical emergencies.”
City fire departments focus on rehab, proper hydration
High temperatures aren't just conducive for fires; they also pose risks to first responders of heat-related illnesses.
Findley said TFD is "cognizant of the heat in general" this time of year, and that they put extra stress on proper hydration and care.
Tyler fire has a rehab bus, which is a vehicle that is ready to go each day at one of their stations. It's large in size, has air conditioning, lots of fans, water and hydration supplies and things that supplement their rehab procedure, Findley said.
“We've probably had to utilize that more here of late on some of the structure fires we've had in the middle of the day with the heat,” Findley said.
Similarly in Longview, heavy focus is put on rehab procedures.
Longview Fire Marshal Kevin May said when the department responds to any type of fire, especially amid hot weather, it will rotate crews out a little bit more.
“This time of year everything revolves around making sure that your (firefighters) are able to rehab appropriately and stay hydrated to keep from having the heat-related illnesses or injuries that can occur because of the high heat temperature,” May said.
Findley and May both said there is no change to their staffing procedures during a busy season like this, but they may pull more on-duty staff for incidents or add EMS teams to help with faster rehab.
“We would strive to get more people on scene so we can rehab the guys faster,” May said.
May said if they do get into a situation where they have used up their resources, they have protocols in place to work with outlying volunteer departments.