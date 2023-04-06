Rains leading up to Easter Weekend have force changes in area sports schedules.
Baseball games scheduled for Thursday for Tyler Legacy and Tyler High have been switched to Friday, school officials said.
The Red Raiders are slated to meet Mesquite Horn at 7 p.m. Friday at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Mike Carter Field in Tyler, while the Lions are set to visit Longview for a 4 p.m. Friday game.
Tyler Legacy is also scheduled to host Arlington Lamar at noon Saturday at CTMF Mike Carter Field.
UT TYLER BASEBALL
The UT Tyler baseball series against Cameron has been adjusted due to the forecasted inclement weather this weekend.
The series will now start on Friday night at 7 p.m. with a single nine -inning game. Saturday will feature a seven-inning doubleheader beginning at 1 p.m. and the series is now scheduled to conclude at 3 p.m. on Sunday.
UT TYLER TENNIS
UT Tyler Tennis has rescheduled Friday's matches and adjusted Saturday's schedule due to the inclement weather in the area.
Friday's matches against Midwestern State have now been moved to Tuesday at a time to be determined.
Saturday's matches against Lubbock Christian have been adjusted. The women's program will kick off their match at 10 a.m. with their Senior Day ceremony to follow. The men's match will begin immediately after the conclusion of that ceremony, and they will follow with their own Senior Day ceremony at the conclusion of their match.