Encouragement Media Group - which includes 89.5 KVNE, Lift Worship, The Well and Fuzión - is excited to announce the annual shoe drive benefiting St. Paul Children’s Services- Tyler and Buckner Family Services- Longview.
The goal is 2,500 pairs of athletic shoes for children in the East Texas community who otherwise would not have a new pair of tennis shoes for the school year.
The final drop off day will be July 31 at the studio located at 7695 Old Jacksonville Hwy. in Tyler. Please drop by with a new pair of athletic shoes between 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. any week day.
On July 31, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Kona Ice will be on site.
“We would love to see our community come together to meet this important need,” said Encouragement Media Group in a press release.
As the flagship of Encouragement Media Group - a group of non-commercial, listener-funded radio stations - 89.5 KVNE has been operating for 40 years. The station operates as a 501(c)3 non-profit ministry, using Christian music to encourage a deeper walk with Jesus Christ.
Since its founding in 1983, Encouragement Media Group’s mission is to glorify God by encouraging people, connecting our community and pointing people to Jesus Christ.
Known for its community outreach in East Texas, 89.5 KVNE Tyler/Longview is a recipient of the CMB Community Service Award and has been named Station of the Year awards from CMB and NRB nine times since 2010.
Fuzión began broadcasting in Spanish in January 2020 and has gained a substantial following in East Texas and around the world.
In addition to the Shreveport signal at 92.1, Fuzión is heard on KLFZ Tyler (102.3), KHFZ Longview/Mt. Pleasant (103.1), KGFZ Lufkin/Nacogdoches (97.7).
Along with KVNE and Fuzión, Encouragement Media Group (EMG) also includes worship station Lift Worship, and a Bible teaching station called The Well, both in East Texas. Additionally, EMG offers Modo Vida, a digital Bible teaching format in Spanish, and Evergreen, a digital Christmas station. With the move, Encouragement Media Group will be heard on nine signals, and through the free Fuzión Radio app and the free Encouragement Media Group app.