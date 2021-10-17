Brigadette Drill Team captain Krystal Carrillo and Lion linebacker Jacob Villela were crowned Homecoming Queen and King, respectively, on Friday night before the Tyler High football game at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.
The Lions celebrated Homecoming with a 48-10 victory over Wylie East.
Carillo, who was escorted by Antonio and Carmen Carrillo, is a member of the National Honor Society. She plans to attend Tyler Junior College to earn her license as a diagnostic medical sonographer. She is active in HOSA (Future Health Professionals) and AVID (Advancement Via Individual Determination).
Villela, who leads the Lions in sacks and tackles, was escorted by Fidel and Rosa Villela. He is the captain of the football team and is a member of the NHS. His future plans are to play football collegiately and become a registered nurse.
The two were crowned by 2020 Queen Zayda Renteria and King Crisofer Hernandez.
Others in the Homecoming court were Princess Crystal Luviano (student trainer), Prince Johnathan Campos (Lions baseball player), Duchess Kyesha Wilson (cheerleader, AVID, student council, Senior Leadership) and Duke Markell Johnson (drum major, track, NHS).
Other nominees were Emma Artega (AVID, soccer, Future Farmers of America, NHS, track, Lion Guard), Zachary Johnson (Drumline captain, Top Teens of America, Texas Bank and Trust Student Board, Junior NAACP, NHS, AVID, Debate), Doris Rosales (band member, AVID, ART) and Quynton Johnson (tennis, choir, AVID, NHS, Head of the Brigadette Honor Guard, Top Teens in America, Texas Bank and Trust Student Board, Junior NAACP).
Also at halftime the Tyler ISD Elementary Punt, Pass & Kick winners were recognized — Fifth Grade Girls: Joselyn Cuarenta; Third Grade Girls: Jasmine Ortiz (Peete); Third Grade Boys: Ezell Perez (Austin); Second Grade Girls: Jayla Gross (Austin) and Second Grade Boys: Keenan Walker (Woods).
The event was held two weeks ago at Boulter Middle School and organized by Camille Becton (PE teacher at Douglas) and Hayley Skinner (District Coordinator of Health/PE).