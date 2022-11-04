For singer and songwriter Mike Freiley, performing his music is all about “putting out the love and getting love back.”
Freiley shared his music with the community Thursday afternoon at the Foundry Coffee House as part of the November Tunes at Noon, an event put on by the Tyler Main Street Department.
Downtown Specialist Garrett Hope said Tunes at Noon began a few years ago and he took it over when he joined the Main Street Department in June of last year.
The event happens during the months of May and June and October and November. Hope said it is a fun event where local musicians come out and people can enjoy their performances in passing or during their lunch breaks.
"We get a wide variety of people who come out and (Tunes at Noon) is still kind of on the rise, so we're still hoping that there's a lot of things that come from this and more exposure comes and this becomes an event that we have to plan more for," Hope said.
This year was the first time that the Tunes at Noon event was able to move around to different downtown locations, he said. Typically it is held at the downtown square, but the hope is that through adding destinations it draws more people to businesses and increases attendance.
Tunes at Noon is a way to help local artists such as Freiley gain exposure and reach those that they may not have been able to otherwise. Many local singers participate in this event and Freiley said he is grateful they are given the opportunity.
Performing for the community is a “wonderful time,” he said. So many people stop by and stay for a long time or just a few songs, but it's great to see them all, he added.
For him, performing is “not about the money anymore,” he said. “Money is nice and I like it when they give me money and I like it when they buy my merch, but it's not about that. It's about love because that's what music is – music is the food of love.”
At the age of 5, Freiley said he began playing music and performing. His mother was a singer as well, so he learned a lot from her, he added.
In the 80’s, he said he was a blues singer but eventually switched routes a bit. After taking a little break from performing, Freiley said he really got back into it in the 2000s and has now been doing it for about 20 years.
“Music has been good to me,” he said. “You don't have to be a household name to make a living playing music.”
Freiley said he is at the point in his music career where he still loves to perform but he no longer has to play around 150 shows a year. Now he plates when he wants to and does around 80 shows a year
While he still does a lot of solo shows such as the Tunes at Noon show, Freiley said he does not do as many as he used to. These days he puts a good bit of focus on his band, Mike Freiley and Lava Bomb, which has been together for about nine years. They consider themselves a “modern southern rock” band, he added.
Times when Freiley does play solo shows, he said he plays more mellow, “coffee shop or restaurant type” shows. He will play many of his originals and also throw some covers in.
When it comes to his originals, “I don't have a single song that's not a part of me,” Freiley said. “I’m not a wordsmith, I'm not a storyteller, I'm a picture painter. I like to paint pictures in your minds eye. I like to paint pictures with my songs, that's my goal.”
As the years go on and Tunes at Noon Grows, Hope says a goal is to get more proactive with the event and maybe even do it more than four months out of the year.
Tunes at Noon is a "really fun" for the community, he said. Personally, Hope said he enjoys being able to go out on the weekends or during the week to enjoy food from local restaurants and hear local artist preform, so he looks forward to seeing the event grow.
"A lot of people say that there's rising musical scenes in places around Tyler and Tyler's slowly getting to be more prominent," Hope said. "that's one of the biggest things that I'm hoping that Tunes at Noon accomplishes, especially downtown, is helping local musicians get noticed, get some people following them and who knows what happens from there."
"Getting the art scene in Tyler, whether that is visual arts or music, it's something that we're dedicated to and we’re trying to improve as much as we can."
November is the last time this year people will be able to enjoy Tunes at Noon. The remaining Thursday performances include:
- Lauren Alexander from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Nov. 10 at Venue One Eleven
- Caldwell Band from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Nov, 17 at ETX Brewing Co.
Hope said he encourages any musicians who are looking for more exposure to reach out and possibly perform at at Tunes at Noon. They can do this by emailing the Main Street Department at MainStreet@TylerTexas.com.
Those interested in learning more about Freiley or his band Mike Freiley and Lava bomb can follow him on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/mike.freiley of his band at https://www.facebook.com/mikefreileyandlavabomb .
His and his band's music can be found on most music streaming services.