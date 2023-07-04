The University of Texas at Tyler's Department of Environmental Health and Safety partnered with Tyler Fire Department to conduct a three-day training at UT Cowan Center.
"Coming into something where you have a completely different situation teaches you to think outside the box," Battalion Chief David Admire said. "We never know what situation we will be in until it happens, and every situation is different. It's good to come to something that has a different setup."
Tyler FD technical rescue teams practiced high-angle rope rescue scenarios using a 150-pound humanoid dummy to simulate a medical emergency where a patient must be lowered about 63 feet from the UT Cowan Center catwalk to the ground.
"There's not a lot of access to the area, and if somebody becomes incapacitated, where they can't walk down the one set of stairs, then they have to lower them down with rope rescue. That's why it's such a technical rescue and a difficult scenario," said Russell Kloosterman, Department of Environmental Health and Safety Fire and Life Safety Technician.
The technical rescue response teams train for special operations dealing with high angle, confined spaces and swiftwater rescue scenarios. TFD has three 24-hour shifts comprising two stations, a fire engine and a ladder truck. The four crews on each shift train for special operation rescues.
Rescue situations commonly occur in houses and office buildings. The partnership lets the rescue teams practice scenarios that are difficult to train for and happen under unusual circumstances and places.
In an emergency, there isn't time to evaluate the buildings or observe all the potential hazards. It's part of district familiarization, acquainting the teams with the campus.
"It helps us to become better familiar with what we could be protecting," Admire said. "Seeing it in a clear atmosphere and a non-emergency helps clarify it better for us."
There's a multitude of training, from medical, hazmat and technical rescue training, on top of the standard fire training that firefighters must complete. Hands-on training makes it more applicable.
The catwalk brought its own set of obstacles and challenges that the teams overcame. Different methods to complete the training helps the teams discover tips they can apply in varying scenarios.
"Anytime you can practice with it, you pick up little tricks here and there, refresh your memory on a few things, and learn stuff as you go," Admire said. "We're just putting it into practice."