A protest is slated to take place outside Sprouts Farmers Market this Saturday after a girl with disabilities wasn’t allowed inside the store because she didn’t wear a mask.
Last Thursday, Becky Martin, her daughter, Rebecca, and her mother-in-law attempted to enter Sprouts, but were stopped by an employee before they reached the door.
The employee explained that they were unable to enter because Rebecca was unmasked.
Rebecca has Down syndrome and severe developmental issues after oxygen was lost during surgery when she was two. She often uses a wheelchair, and will pull items off her face, including glasses, her mother said.
”I explained that we have ours on, but Rebecca fits in the exceptions from the governor because he made exceptions for age, disabilities and health conditions,” Martin said. “And she said that didn’t matter, they didn’t let people in without a mask.”
Sprouts currently requires all individuals over the age of two to wear face coverings while in the store owing to a policy that “follows CDC recommendations and is intended to promote the health and safety of our team members and customers during this unprecedented crisis,” according to a spokesperson for the store.
“Sprouts offers a number of accommodations for those who may be unable or unwilling to wear a mask, including allowing the use of face shields, offering personal shopping options for those who are medically unable to wear a mask or face shield, as well as online ordering for curbside pickup and delivery,” the spokesperson said.
The Tyler Sprout’s Farmer’s Market manager, Martin says, did provide other options to the family, and told them that he could ask them to not enter the store because they could offer curbside delivery.
“That right there just made me angry,” Martin said. “You can’t supersede what the governor says, but also you can’t select who comes into your story based on whether you can serve them at curbside or not.”
Because Martin and her daughter are from Montgomery County and had wanted to physically visit the store because it was new, they decided to take neither of those options, Martin said.
”As a mother with a daughter with disabilities, two of my biggest fears, especially with her being nonverbal, would be abuse that we would never find out about because she couldn’t tell us, and people who are singling her out, treating her differently,” Martin said. “My thought is that it would be children in school. I never dreamed it would adults beyond the school setting.”
During the pandemic, Martin said, she’s only taken Rebecca out a “handful of times,” specifically when they need groceries and she cannot find childcare or support.
Martin often gets her groceries in Harris County, which has stricter restrictions than Smith County, but they’ve never been stopped because of Rebecca’s inability to wear a mask there, she said.
”We understand that during a pandemic, whenever the unknown is out there, we know what typical symptoms are, but she can’t tell us,” Martin said. “So we don’t want her exposed to a lot, so we don’t take her out a lot during this pandemic.”
After the incident caught traction on KETK’s Facebook, Christin Bentley, of Tyler, sent the article to the Texas Freedom Coalition’s page and decided to organize a protest.
The Texas Freedom Coalition has been outspoken about Gov. Greg Abbott’s order on state lockdowns and mask mandates, but has never protested either publicly before, Bentley said.
”To me, when a corporation abuses that in its policy and does not respect the rights of people with disabilities then I think, as a community, we should all be outraged by that stand up to that kind of corporate mentality,” Bentley said.
”We haven’t had any other mask protest, we haven’t ever protested a business,” Bentley continued. “We’re doing it specifically because we believe that people with disabilities are being targeted by Sprouts.”
Bentley, who said she’s been a special education advocate for four years and has a child with developmental issues, feels “moved” when it comes to infringements on those with disabilities’ civil rights.
”A private business that serves the community, that serves the public like a grocery store, they do not have the right to exclude anyone based on things that they were born with, like their race, religion, their gender, their sexuality, their disability status,” Bentley said.
Bentley named the protest “Unmask Humanity” because she believes that the fear of the coronavirus has caused people to lose their humanity when it comes to people with mask exemptions.
”We don’t have any animosity towards the employees at Sprouts, we know that they’re following guidelines given to them by their corporate office,” Martin said.
Bentley agreed, and says she is not upset with the employees, but with the corporate policy. She hopes the protest will catch their attention.
“My goal is that they rethink their policy, that they realize that it’s not a good policy and it doesn’t do anything to serve the community,” Bentley said.
Martin echoed similar sentiments.
”It’s not about Rebecca anymore,” Martin said. “I think it’s about all the people who are facing this and the frustrations and that you ... can’t have a rule that’s a one-size-fits-all rule whenever the governor has made exceptions for those who that rule is not going to fit them.”
The protest will be in front of Sprouts Farmers Market from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 22.