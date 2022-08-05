Professional Bull Riding event, the Robson Palermo Invitational, will be coming to Tyler for the first time Oct. 22 at Cross Brand Cowboy Church Arena at 7 p.m.
Cathy Bivens, who is in charge of media at Cross Brand Cowboy Church, said PBR is the largest bull riding event in the rodeo world.
“The bull riding is everyone's favorite part of the rodeo usually,” Bivens said. “This way, all you're seeing is just the bull riding."
Forty of the top PBR bull riders will be competing and four of the top PBR stock contractors will be supplying the bulls. The event will have four rounds of 10 riders with a championship final round of 10 riders.
“It's good for the whole family,” Bivens said. “Lots of little kids love cowboys and the rodeo.”
Bivens said they have been planning this event since January when Robson Palermo, former PBR bull rider, came to them and had the same idea about bringing a PBR event to Tyler for the first time. Palermo is a Brazilian native but has lived in Bullard for several years. He has been inducted into the PBR Ring of Honor and is a three-time PBR World Finals Champion.
“It's just our way of reaching other people, introducing them to Cross Brands, introducing them to PBR,” Bivens said. “A lot of times this event doesn't get real close to Dallas … and tickets are typically higher prices so this gives them the opportunity to go somewhere local that they can afford to come to.”
Bivens said the PBR Challenger Series started several years ago by old-time bull riders that wanted to start something on their own. The Challenger Series consists of 60 events held in 27 different states. Cross Brand is the last stop on the PBR Challenger Series tour before the series finals in Las Vegas.
“The riders are all about being there for the fans and helping the fans enjoy the experience and the fans appreciate these guys because they have a good demeanor,” Bivens said.
A food court will be at the event and it will also be aired on PlutoTV nationwide.
Tickets are now available for purchase for $30 at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/robson-palermo-invitational-pbr-challenger-series-tickets-347350824667. Those 3 and under enter for free.