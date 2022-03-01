Smith County voters will head to the polls today to vote in Democratic and Republican primary elections. Polling places will remain open across the state until 7 p.m. local time. Continue to refresh this file for the latest results from across the county and state.
U.S. REPRESENTATIVE, DISTRICT 1 (D)
0 percent of precincts reporting
Jrmar (JJ) Jefferson
Gavin Dass
Victor D. Dunn
Stephen Kocen
U.S. REPRESENTATIVE, DISTRICT 1 (R)
0 percent of precincts reporting
Aditya "A.D." Atholi
John Porro
Nathaniel Moran
Joe McDaniel
GOVERNOR (D)
0 percent of precincts reporting
Michael Cooper
Joy Diaz
Inocencio Barrientez
Rich Wakeland
Beto O'Rourke
GOVERNOR (R)
0 percent of precincts reporting
Danny Harrison
Chad Prather
Paul Belew
Rick Perry
Don Huffines
Allen B. West
Greg Abbott
Kandy Kaye Horn
LT. GOVERNOR (D)
0 percent of precincts reporting
Michelle Beckley
Carla Brailey
Mike Collier
LT. GOVERNOR (R)
0 percent of precincts reporting
Daniel Miller
Dan Patrick
Todd M. Bullis
Trayce Bradford
Aaron Sorrells
Zach Vance
ATTORNEY GENERAL (D)
0 percent of precincts reporting
Lee Merritt
Rochelle Mercedes Garza
S. "TBONE" Raynor
Mike Fields
Joe Jaworski
ATTORNEY GENERAL (R)
0 percent of precincts reporting
George P. Bush
Louie Gohmert
Ken Paxton
Eva Guzman
STATE REPRESENTATIVE, DISTRICT 6 (R)
0 percent of precincts reporting
Matt Schaefer
Charles Turner
COMPTROLLER OF PUBLIC ACCOUNTS (D)
0 percent of precincts reporting
Janet T. Dudding
Tim Mahoney
Angel Luis Vega
COMPTROLLER OF PUBLIC ACCOUNTS (R)
0 percent of precincts reporting
Mark V. Goloby
Glenn Hegar
COMMISSIONER OF THE GENERAL LAND OFFICE (D)
0 percent of precincts reporting
Jinny Suh
Sandragrace Martinez
Michael Lange
Jay Kleberg
COMMISSIONER OF THE GENERAL LAND OFFICE (R)
0 percent of precincts reporting
Dawn Buckingham
Don W. Minton
Ben Armenta
Rufus Lopez
Tim Westley
Jon Spiers
Victor Avila
Weston Martinez
COMMISSIONER OF AGRICULTURE (D)
0 percent of precincts reporting
Susan Hays
Ed Ireson
COMMISSIONER OF AGRICULTURE (R)
0 percent of precincts reporting
Sid Miller
James White
Carey A. Counsil
RAILROAD COMMISSIONER (R)
0 percent of precincts reporting
Tom Slocum Jr.
Marvin "Sarge" Summers
Sarah Stogner
Dawayne Tipton
Wayne Christian
JUSTICE, SUPREME COURT, PLACE 9 (R)
0 percent of precincts reporting
David J. Schenck
Evan Young
JUDGE, COURT OF CRIMINAL APPEALS, PLACE 5 (R)
0 percent of precincts reporting
Clint Morgan
Scott Walker
COUNTY CHAIR (D)
0 percent of precincts reporting
Hank Gilbert
Hector Garza
COUNTY COMMISSIONER, PRECINCT 1 (R)
0 percent of precincts reporting
Pam Frederick
Fritz Hager, Jr.
COUNTY COMMISSIONER, PRECINCT 2 (R)
0 percent of precincts reporting
Mike Adams
Anwar Khalifa
John Moore
COUNTY CONSTABLE PRECINCT 2 (R)
0 percent of precincts reporting
Deal Folmar
Wayne Allen
Chris Roberts
COUNTY TREASURER (R)
0 percent of precincts reporting
Kelli R. White
Jamie Boersma
JUDGE, COUNTY COURT AT LAW 3 (R)
0 percent of precincts reporting
Sara Maynard
Trevor M. Rose
Clay White
JUSTICE OF THE PEACE, PRECINCT 1 (D)
0 percent of precincts reporting
Derrick Choice
Quincy Beavers, Jr.
JUSTICE OF THE PEACE, PRECINCT 4 (R)
0 percent of precincts reporting
Ronnie Hester
Laney Pilcher-Barnes
Curtis Wulf
REPUBLICAN BALLOT PROPOSITION 1
0 percent of precincts reporting
In light of the federal government’s refusal to defend the southern border, Texas should immediately deploy the National Guard, Texas Military Forces, and necessary state law enforcement to seal the border, enforce immigration laws, and deport illegal aliens.
Yes
No
REPUBLICAN BALLOT PROPOSITION 2
0 percent of precincts reporting
Texas should eliminate all property taxes within ten (10) years without implementing a state income tax.
Yes
No
REPUBLICAN BALLOT PROPOSITION 3
0 percent of precincts reporting
Texans should not lose their jobs, nor should students be penalized, for declining a COVID-19 vaccine.
Yes
No
REPUBLICAN BALLOT PROPOSITION 4
0 percent of precincts reporting
Texas schools should teach students basic knowledge and American exceptionalism and reject Critical Race Theory and other curricula that promote Marxist doctrine and encourage division based on creed, race, or economic status.
Yes
No
REPUBLICAN BALLOT PROPOSITION 5
0 percent of precincts reporting
Texas should enact a State Constitutional Amendment to defend the sanctity of innocent human life, created in the image of God, from fertilization until natural death.
Yes
No
REPUBLICAN BALLOT PROPOSITION 6
0 percent of precincts reporting
The Republican-controlled Texas Legislature should end the practice of awarding committee chairmanships to Democrats.
Yes
No
REPUBLICAN BALLOT PROPOSITION 7
0 percent of precincts reporting
Texas should protect the integrity of our elections by verifying that registered voters are American citizens, restoring felony penalties and enacting civil penalties for vote fraud, and fighting any federal takeover of state elections.
Yes
No
REPUBLICAN BALLOT PROPOSITION 8
0 percent of precincts reporting
Texas should ban chemical castration, puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and genital mutilation surgery on all minor children for sex transition purposes.
Yes
No
REPUBLICAN BALLOT PROPOSITION 9
0 percent of precincts reporting
Texas parents and guardians should have the right to select schools, whether public or private, for their children, and the funding should follow the student.
Yes
No
REPUBLICAN BALLOT PROPOSITION 10
0 percent of precincts reporting
Texans affirm that our freedoms come from God and that the government should have no control over the conscience of individuals.
Yes
No