Texas ballot

Shutterstock image

 Niyazz / Shutterstock

Smith County voters will head to the polls today to vote in Democratic and Republican primary elections. Polling places will remain open across the state until 7 p.m. local time. Continue to refresh this file for the latest results from across the county and state.

U.S. REPRESENTATIVE, DISTRICT 1 (D)

0 percent of precincts reporting

Jrmar (JJ) Jefferson

Gavin Dass

Victor D. Dunn

Stephen Kocen

U.S. REPRESENTATIVE, DISTRICT 1 (R)

0 percent of precincts reporting

Aditya "A.D." Atholi

John Porro

Nathaniel Moran

Joe McDaniel

GOVERNOR (D)

0 percent of precincts reporting

Michael Cooper

Joy Diaz

Inocencio Barrientez

Rich Wakeland

Beto O'Rourke

GOVERNOR (R)

0 percent of precincts reporting

Danny Harrison

Chad  Prather

Paul Belew

Rick Perry

Don Huffines

Allen B. West

Greg Abbott

Kandy Kaye Horn

LT. GOVERNOR (D)

0 percent of precincts reporting

Michelle Beckley

Carla Brailey

Mike Collier

LT. GOVERNOR (R)

0 percent of precincts reporting

Daniel Miller

Dan Patrick

Todd M. Bullis

Trayce Bradford

Aaron Sorrells

Zach Vance

ATTORNEY GENERAL (D)

0 percent of precincts reporting

Lee Merritt

Rochelle Mercedes Garza

S. "TBONE" Raynor

Mike Fields

Joe Jaworski

ATTORNEY GENERAL (R)

0 percent of precincts reporting

George P. Bush

Louie Gohmert

Ken Paxton

Eva Guzman

STATE REPRESENTATIVE, DISTRICT 6 (R)

0 percent of precincts reporting

Matt Schaefer

Charles Turner

COMPTROLLER OF PUBLIC ACCOUNTS (D)

0 percent of precincts reporting

Janet T. Dudding

Tim Mahoney

Angel Luis Vega

COMPTROLLER OF PUBLIC ACCOUNTS (R)

0 percent of precincts reporting

Mark V. Goloby

Glenn Hegar

COMMISSIONER OF THE GENERAL LAND OFFICE (D)

0 percent of precincts reporting

Jinny Suh

Sandragrace Martinez

Michael Lange

Jay Kleberg

COMMISSIONER OF THE GENERAL LAND OFFICE (R)

0 percent of precincts reporting

Dawn Buckingham

Don W. Minton

Ben Armenta

Rufus Lopez

Tim Westley

Jon Spiers

Victor Avila

Weston Martinez

COMMISSIONER OF AGRICULTURE (D)

0 percent of precincts reporting

Susan Hays

Ed Ireson

COMMISSIONER OF AGRICULTURE (R)

0 percent of precincts reporting

Sid Miller

James White

Carey A. Counsil

RAILROAD COMMISSIONER (R)

0 percent of precincts reporting

Tom Slocum Jr. 

Marvin "Sarge" Summers

Sarah Stogner

Dawayne Tipton

Wayne Christian

JUSTICE, SUPREME COURT, PLACE 9 (R)

0 percent of precincts reporting

David J. Schenck

Evan Young

JUDGE, COURT OF CRIMINAL APPEALS, PLACE 5 (R)

0 percent of precincts reporting

Clint Morgan

Scott Walker

COUNTY CHAIR (D)

0 percent of precincts reporting

Hank Gilbert

Hector Garza

COUNTY COMMISSIONER, PRECINCT 1 (R)

0 percent of precincts reporting

Pam Frederick

Fritz Hager, Jr.

COUNTY COMMISSIONER, PRECINCT 2 (R)

0 percent of precincts reporting

Mike Adams

Anwar Khalifa

John Moore

COUNTY CONSTABLE PRECINCT 2 (R)

0 percent of precincts reporting

Deal Folmar

Wayne Allen

Chris Roberts

COUNTY TREASURER (R)

0 percent of precincts reporting

Kelli R. White

Jamie Boersma

JUDGE, COUNTY COURT AT LAW 3 (R)

0 percent of precincts reporting

Sara Maynard

Trevor M. Rose

Clay White

JUSTICE OF THE PEACE, PRECINCT 1 (D)

0 percent of precincts reporting

Derrick Choice

Quincy Beavers, Jr.

JUSTICE OF THE PEACE, PRECINCT 4 (R)

0 percent of precincts reporting

Ronnie Hester

Laney Pilcher-Barnes

Curtis Wulf

REPUBLICAN BALLOT PROPOSITION 1

0 percent of precincts reporting

In light of the federal government’s refusal to defend the southern border, Texas should immediately deploy the National Guard, Texas Military Forces, and necessary state law enforcement to seal the border, enforce immigration laws, and deport illegal aliens.

Yes

No

REPUBLICAN BALLOT PROPOSITION 2

0 percent of precincts reporting

Texas should eliminate all property taxes within ten (10) years without implementing a state income tax.

Yes

No

REPUBLICAN BALLOT PROPOSITION 3

0 percent of precincts reporting

Texans should not lose their jobs, nor should students be penalized, for declining a COVID-19 vaccine.

Yes

No

REPUBLICAN BALLOT PROPOSITION 4

0 percent of precincts reporting

Texas schools should teach students basic knowledge and American exceptionalism and reject Critical Race Theory and other curricula that promote Marxist doctrine and encourage division based on creed, race, or economic status.

Yes

No

REPUBLICAN BALLOT PROPOSITION 5

0 percent of precincts reporting

Texas should enact a State Constitutional Amendment to defend the sanctity of innocent human life, created in the image of God, from fertilization until natural death.

Yes

No

REPUBLICAN BALLOT PROPOSITION 6

0 percent of precincts reporting

The Republican-controlled Texas Legislature should end the practice of awarding committee chairmanships to Democrats.

Yes

No

REPUBLICAN BALLOT PROPOSITION 7

0 percent of precincts reporting

Texas should protect the integrity of our elections by verifying that registered voters are American citizens, restoring felony penalties and enacting civil penalties for vote fraud, and fighting any federal takeover of state elections.

Yes

No

REPUBLICAN BALLOT PROPOSITION 8

0 percent of precincts reporting

Texas should ban chemical castration, puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and genital mutilation surgery on all minor children for sex transition purposes.

Yes

No

REPUBLICAN BALLOT PROPOSITION 9

0 percent of precincts reporting

Texas parents and guardians should have the right to select schools, whether public or private, for their children, and the funding should follow the student.

Yes

No

REPUBLICAN BALLOT PROPOSITION 10

0 percent of precincts reporting

Texans affirm that our freedoms come from God and that the government should have no control over the conscience of individuals.

Yes

No

 
 

Recent Stories You Might Have Missed

Tags