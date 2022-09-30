Antrone Campbell fights for yardaga against the Vandals.jpg
Brownsboro's Antrone Campbell fights for yardage against Van on Friday in Van.

 Travis Tapley/Tyler Morning Telegraph Freelance

Week 6 is here, the weather is incredible and ... what happened to the schedule? While many teams are taking the week off, we've still got a healthy slate of high school football tonight. Here's what you need to know.

LIVE SCOREBOARD: As always, the ETVarsity live scoreboard is best place to be tonight if you're not at a game ... and the second-best place to be if you are. We'll be updating this scoreboard throughout the night, so keep hitting that refresh button for the latest.

Jacksonville vs Pine Tree
Jayden Boyd runs the ball for Jacksonville on Friday September 16, 2022, during their game with Pine Tree in Pirate Stadium. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)

GAME OF THE NIGHT: Our spotlight will shine tonight in Kilgore, where two of District 9-4A Division I's three district-unbeatens will collide when Jacksonville meets Kilgore for the first time since 2011.

Gilmer Lindale 6.jpg
Lindale and Gilmer on September 16, 2022 at Eagle Stadium. Ryne Gallacher/Tyler Morning Telegraph Freelance

LINDALE HITS THE ROAD: Lindale will be looking to improve to 4-2 on the season when it faces an Athens team it manhandled last season, 64-29. The high-scoring eagles are averaging more than 30 points a game this season.

Outright Champs: Van tops Canton for 15-3A title

Canton's Connor Eiland (16) is tackled by Van's Ben Buchanan (21) in the Vandals' victory.

LONGTIME RIVALS MEET: Van and Canton will meet on the gridiron for the 76th time tonight in a series that has been dominated by the Vandals, with Van holding a 57-17-1 edge. Van has also won the last five games in the series, the last being a 55-54 thriller last season.

11052021_tmt_news_rusk_1.jpg
The Rusk Eagles take the field against Center, in 2021 in a game they would win, 48-45.

SHOOTOUT IN THE WORKS? There could be fireworks tonight in Rusk, when high-scoring Center and Rusk get together. Center is averaging more than 50 points a game this season, while Rusk has put up an average of nearly 39 points a game this year. 

 
 

