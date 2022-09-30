Week 6 is here, the weather is incredible and ... what happened to the schedule? While many teams are taking the week off, we've still got a healthy slate of high school football tonight. Here's what you need to know.
LIVE SCOREBOARD: As always, the ETVarsity live scoreboard is best place to be tonight if you're not at a game ... and the second-best place to be if you are. We'll be updating this scoreboard throughout the night, so keep hitting that refresh button for the latest.
GAME OF THE NIGHT: Our spotlight will shine tonight in Kilgore, where two of District 9-4A Division I's three district-unbeatens will collide when Jacksonville meets Kilgore for the first time since 2011.
LINDALE HITS THE ROAD: Lindale will be looking to improve to 4-2 on the season when it faces an Athens team it manhandled last season, 64-29. The high-scoring eagles are averaging more than 30 points a game this season.
LONGTIME RIVALS MEET: Van and Canton will meet on the gridiron for the 76th time tonight in a series that has been dominated by the Vandals, with Van holding a 57-17-1 edge. Van has also won the last five games in the series, the last being a 55-54 thriller last season.
SHOOTOUT IN THE WORKS? There could be fireworks tonight in Rusk, when high-scoring Center and Rusk get together. Center is averaging more than 50 points a game this season, while Rusk has put up an average of nearly 39 points a game this year.