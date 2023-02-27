It's postseason time in Texas.
For the second consecutive season, the UT Tyler women's basketball team will compete in the Lone Star Conference Tournament.
The Patriots (23-6, 18-4), fresh off an upset win over regular season champion Texas Woman's University on Saturday, are the No. 3 seed in the LSC event, which is scheduled to begin on Thursday at the Comercia Center in Frisco.
It is an eight-team, single elimination tourney. The quarterfinals are Thursday, followed by the semifinals on Saturday and the final on Sunday.
Texas Woman's (24-19, 19-3 LSC) won its second LSC championship in program history to earn the top seed. The Pioneers also claimed the East Division title with a 13-1 record. TWU will take on No. 8 seed St. Edward's (14-16, 10-12) in the quarterfinals at 6 p.m.
Angelo State (22-6, 17-5) received the No. 2 seed by securing a co-West Division title and the tiebreaker over Lubbock Christian with an 11-3 mark. ASU will play No. 7 seed Cameron (13-15, 10-12) at 2:30 p.m. in the quarterfinals.
UT Tyler (23-6, 18-4) will be the No. 3 seed and take on defending tournament champion and No. 6 seed West Texas A&M (20-9, 13-8) in the quarterfinals at noon. On Jan. 21 in Tyler, the Patriots won over the Lady Buffs, 76-54.
Last season, the Patriots scored wins over Midwestern State and TWU in the tourney before falling in the semifinals to WT A&M (58-52).
Co-West Division champion Lubbock Christian (21-8, 16-5) is the No. 4 seed and will take on No. 5 seed Texas A&M-Kingsville (18-10, 15-7) in the quarterfinals at 8:30 p.m.
The semifinals will feature the TWU/St. Edward's winner against the LCU/Texas A&M-Kingsville winner at 2:30 p.m. Saturday and the ASU/Cameron winner against the UT Tyler/WT winner at noon. The title game will tip at 1 p.m. on Sunday.
The Patriots are coming off splitting games with TWU last week. On Feb. 23, UT Tyler lost a heartbreaker, 48-47, to the Pioneers in Denton. But UT Tyler bounced back in Tyler on Saturday, scoring a 63-54 victory.
Tickets are available as single-session passes. Prices are $18 for adults and $12 for students. Each single-session ticket includes two tournament games and is redeemable for the specified session only. Tickets can be purchased at Comerica Center Box Office or online through Ticketmaster (ticketmaster.com) now through the end of the tournament. Tickets purchased on Ticketmaster are subject to additional fees and taxes. No additional fees will be applied to tickets purchased at Comerica Center Box Office.
The winner of the LSC tournament will be named the Lone Star Conference Women's Basketball Tournament Champions and earn the league's automatic qualification to the 2023 NCAA Division II Women's Basketball South Central Regional held March 10-11, 13 at a site to be determined. The winner of the South Central Regional will advance to the Elite Eight/Semifinals, to be held March 21-22 at St. Joseph Civic Arena in St. Joseph, Missouri. The national championship game will take place April 1 at American Airlines Center in Dallas.
MEN
UT Tyler is not one of the men's teams to earn a spot in the LSC Basketball Tournament. The eight-team, single-elimination tournament will be also be held March 3-5 at Comerica Center in Frisco.
The quarterfinals will take place Friday, March 3, followed by the semifinals on Saturday, March 4, and the championship game on Sunday, March 5.
West Texas A&M (22-6, 20-2 LSC) won its 10th LSC championship in program history to earn the top seed. The Buffs also claimed the West Division title with a 12-2 record. WT enters as the four-time defending tournament champion and will take on No. 8 seed Eastern New Mexico (17-11, 12-10) in the quarterfinals at 6 p.m.
Texas A&M-Kingsville (20-10, 14-8) received the No. 2 seed by securing a co-East Division title and tiebreaker over St. Edward’s with a 10-4 mark. A&M-Kingsville will play No. 7 seed St. Mary’s (15-12, 12-10) at 2:30 p.m. in the quarterfinals.
Angelo State (23-5, 19-3) will be the No. 3 seed and take on No. 6 seed Dallas Baptist (17-13, 12-10) in the quarterfinals at noon. Co-East Division champion St. Edward’s (21-10, 15-7) is the No. 4 seed and will take on No. 5 seed Lubbock Christian (18-10, 14-8) in the quarterfinals at 8:30 p.m.
The semifinals will feature the WT/ENMU winner against the St. Edward’s/LCU winner at 6 p.m. and the Texas A&M-Kingsville/St. Mary’s winner against the Angelo State/DBU winner at 8:30 p.m. The title game will tip at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday.
The winner of the LSC tournament will be named the Lone Star Conference Men’s Basketball Tournament Champions and earn the league’s automatic qualification to the 2023 NCAA Division II Men’s Basketball South Central Regional held March 11-12, 14 at a site to be determined. The winner of the South Central Regional will advance to the Elite Eight, to be held March 21 at Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana. The Final Four will also be at Ford Center on March 23 and 25.