A Tyler man killed a man and injured another at a family birthday party, according to police.
Larry Taylor, 39, was arrested and charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after police say he shot two Tyler men Saturday night during a gathering on North Moore Avenue.
Jabraylon Franklin, 24, was shot multiple times and died from his wounds. Cameron Price, 25, was taken to the hospital and remained in critical condition as of Monday.
The shooting was not random and Taylor, Franklin and Price all knew each other, according to Tyler Police Department Spokesman Andy Erbaugh.
"There was some kind of disturbance between a large group of people, which led to an argument that caused the shooting," Erbaugh said.
The gathering was held to celebrate the birthday of Taylor's children's mother, who died in September, with her family. Together she and Taylor have two children, who were at the party.
Witnesses told police Taylor was trying to leave with both of his children, but one of them didn't want to go. As he spanked the child, Franklin's father stepped in to say the child could stay and that Taylor's actions were unnecessary, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.
Two witnesses told police there was never a physical altercation between Franklin's father and Taylor, but they were "arguing and getting in each other's faces" at this point, the affidavit states.
Taylor, on the other hand, told police Franklin's father "ran up on him" in a threatening manner and they swung punches at each other. Taylor told police "people began holding him back and he felt like it was him against everyone else," the document reads.
Taylor left with one child and left the other at the house. He said he bought a gun in the 30 to 45 minutes he was gone. When he got back, he pulled up with his tires screeching, shirtless and looking like he wanted to fight, witnesses said.
Franklin and another person walked down the driveway to confront Taylor and ask him to leave, but Taylor began shooting.
Taylor, who described the scene as "madness," told investigators he came to the house with the intention of fighting Franklin's father, whom he had an altercation with less than an hour earlier.
Franklin's father had left the party, so Franklin "took his place," Taylor said, and approached him. It "seemed like (Franklin) wanted to fight" Taylor, he told police.
That's when Taylor shot Franklin six or seven times, he said, admitting he was aiming for Franklin. Police said when they arrived to the scene around 9 p.m. that night, Price was on the ground on the side of the house with gunshot wounds, as if he tried to run away as he was shot.
When speaking to detectives, Taylor repeatedly said, "I threw my whole life away," according to the affidavit.
Taylor told police the family had all gathered at his children's mother's grave earlier that day before the party. When he met back up with the family at the house, he ate and "began to feel uncomfortable because he does not drink or smoke" and wanted to leave. The initial altercation began when Taylor came back a few hours later to pick up his children.
Taylor remains in the Smith County Jail on a $1.15 million bond.