Crime in Tyler was down last year, according to preliminary data released by the Tyler Police Department.
The report shows there were fewer violent and property crimes in the city in 2021, and more people reported crimes to the police than they did in 2020.
There was a drop of nearly 5% for violent crimes, which include homicide, sexual assault, robbery and aggravated assault. There were 514 violent crimes reported in 2020 compared to 489 in 2021. Robberies saw the biggest improvement in the last six years.
Within that category, there were five more homicides in 2021 than the previous year; 65 sexual assaults reported compared to 72 in 2020; 19 fewer robberies; and four less aggravated assaults.
Property crimes include burglary, theft and auto theft or unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Those two categories of crime were more than 13% lower than 2020 data, according to the report.
Additionally, burglary and theft saw a significant decrease each with 171 fewer burglaries and 356 fewer thefts than 2020.
Total property crimes decreased from 3,303 to 2,830.
Stats also showed that people were more actively engaged when it comes to working together with the police department with a 1% increase in all reported crimes.
“The past few years have presented significant challenges to law enforcement agencies throughout our nation and community,” said Chief of Police Jimmy Toler. “While we saw an increase of crimes being reported, I think that is a great sign of the trust and faith of the Tyler Community in our officers.”
Toler said violent and property crimes are the most stable form of measuring crime because they’re not driven by an officer but to a response from a report.
Toler said auto theft is one of the crimes they’ll look forward to controlling better in future years. He said part of the reason why this crime spiked is because of an increase in car prices, which make them less affordable for people.
The other category of crimes within the report, which vary from simple assault to disorderly conduct, showed a mix of both increases and decreases in the last year.
Drug violations and arrests for driving under the influence showed a big spike according to the report.
Drug violations, which is one of the leading causes of other crimes, increased from 940 to 1,389.
Similarly, DUIs up and down trend continued as violations increased again from 280 to 345.
“We saw a significant increase in DUIs because of the work that our officers put on the streets,” Toler said. “They’re doing what they’re supposed to do, which is trying to make it safer and we’re happy to see that.”
Toler said stats are just a number reflecting the hard work from officers in the last year.
Some of the efforts made by Tyler PD to help reduce crime in the city have been the immediate response to criminal acts and creating a priority response team, which targets areas where crime is usually high.
Toler said the priority response team is also used to deal with narcotics-related crimes and gang activity.
“We’re glad to see a reduction in crimes as we continue to be a growing city,” he said. “I'm glad to see the numbers trending in the right direction, that is the work of our police department and officers.”
With violent and property crimes showing a significant decrease from previous years, Toler said the Tyler PD will not stop their attempts to make Tyler a safer place for its residents.
“We are going to keep putting officers in the field that are going to be able to respond quickly and also that want to work hard for the community,” he said. “The relationships they establish with the community is what will continue to allow us to help deal with problems and keep reducing these numbers.”