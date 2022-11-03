According to police, a man was taken to a local hospital Thursday after shooting himself during an altercation at the Lone Star Inn.
According to Andy Erbaugh, the Public Information Officer with the Tyler Police Department, there was a physical altercation between two men at the hotel on West Gentry Parkway at 7:45 a.m.
Erbaugh said that during that fight, one man began pistol-whipping the other. Erbaugh added that during the pistol-whipping, the gun discharged and hit the man holding the gun.
The status of both men in the altercation is unknown, according to Erbaugh, as is whether either man will face charges in the incident.