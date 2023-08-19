A 36-year-old Jacksonville man died in a wreck Thursday on South Broadway Avenue, according to the Tyler Police Department.
Police responded to the crash about 7:15 p.m. in the 9300 Block of South Broadway between Market Square Boulevard nd Loop 49.
Austin Durrett was driving a truck and attempted to pass traffic on the southbound shoulder but made contact with another car, police said. The car rolled numerous times.
Durrett was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the other vehicle was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.