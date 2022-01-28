Tyler Police responded to a major crash around 5:30 a.m. at a busy Tyler intersection.
Tyler PD released a statement saying the wreck occurred at the intersection of S. Broadway Ave. and Old Grande Blvd., near the Bank of America. Southbound traffic on S. Broadway Ave. was been reduced to one lane for about four hours.
Officers were responding to a call at an apartment complex on Chimney Rock Drive about someone getting out of cars and going between them, said Andy Erbaugh, Tyler Police Department public information officer.
There have recently been catalytic converter thefts and police wanted to see if the call was related to this or if it was something else, Erbaugh said.
Once officers spotted the suspect in a vehicle he took off and began evading officers, Erbaugh said. The suspect ran from officers down Old Bullard Road to Old Grande Boulevard trying to get to South Broadway Avenue, he added.
Officers were responding to assist on S. Broadway Ave. when the suspect hit the passengers side of their vehicle, Erbaugh said. The officer in the passenger seat sustained minor injuries.
The suspect has been taken to the Tyler Police Department and is being interviewed, Erbaugh said. He is talking and police will have more information later.
Tyler Police are also working to obtain a warrant for the vehicle the suspect was driving, Erbaugh said.