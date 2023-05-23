Police are investigating after two people were taken to the hospital after a street racing wreck Tuesday morning in Tyler.
Two vehicles -- a black SUV and a gray pickup truck -- were racing northbound on Sunnybrook Drive, and a Jeep SUV was stopped at 10th Street, turning north onto Sunnybrook, said Andy Erbaugh, Tyler police spokesperson.
The gray truck hit the Jeep when it pulled into the street. The Jeep spun across the median and into the southbound lanes of Sunnybrook.
The Jeep occupant and pickup were transported to a local hospital, and their condition is unknown at this time.
It didn’t affect traffic, and the route is clear. Erbaugh said the case is under investigation.