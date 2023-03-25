Tyler Mayor Don Warren threw out the first pitch to get the Rose Capital West Little League season underway on Saturday at Faulkner Park.
Rose Capital West Little League is a community-based, volunteer-run organization dedicated to using baseball to instill good sportsmanship, honesty, loyalty, courage, friendship and respect in kids from Tyler and nearby communities.
The League noted each Spring and Fall, boys and girls ages 4-12 enjoy a fun, inclusive, and competitive baseball program. With close to 500 players, Rose Capital West utilizes Faulkner Park.