Planting for the future: Rose City Growers bet on hemp

Rose City Growers is exactly what you’d expect for a fledgling farm: hoop houses stand in neat lines next to each other, mounted fans inside whirring as two layers of shade-cloth struggle to keep the high Texas summer heat at bay.
One thing you might not expect? It stinks, skunky and strong.
But for Paul Wheeler, his hemp farm smells like opportunity.
Wheeler has always been interested in the benefits of the cannabis plant, from its medicinal properties to the fabric, insulation and food that can be fashioned from it. But it was the CBD chemical that caught his attention.
“I just kept seeing how the CBD market was growing,” Wheeler said. “Everywhere I would go, at the gas station there’s CBD, at the pharmacy there’s CBD, everywhere … it just seemed like a good thing to do.”
Wheeler contacted an old friend from Tyler, Keith Harlan, about his idea to start a nursery. Harlan then brought on his brother, David, who lives in Beaumont. The three partners finally brought on Philip Walker, a certified burn boss and ranch owner in Ozona.
When Wheeler and his partners found a nursery for lease with an option to buy in early December, they knew they were in business.
Now, with the help of two farmhands who run the day-to-day operations, Rose City Growers is about to turn their first CBD crop. It’ll be a small batch, Wheeler says, and they’re not expecting to make a profit from it.
“We’ve got all this room, but this year, we couldn’t really get started till the end of April due to the timing with the licensing and permitting and all,” Wheeler said. “We got a lot of room out there. It’s almost too much.”
Currently, Rose City Growers has about half an acre planted with their crop, but hoop houses hold hundreds of other small seedlings and plants. Each seedling is monitored from the moment it’s planted, delicately moved once it outgrows its planter, kept under fans and set up with automated irrigation systems.
“It’s not like we’re just filling up fields and saying ‘Mother Nature, take care of it,’” Austin Layne, one of the farmhands, said. “We’re showing these plants love; we’re keeping it clean, organic.”
Moving the operation inside, Wheeler said, is something the partners are considering. Growing indoors allows hemp farmers to regulate their plants better, ensuring that the CBD to THC ratio stays within the legal limit — and protects their hemp from the weather.
“In Colorado, they gotta be inside for the wintertime, and here they need to be inside cause it’s summer,” Wheeler laughed.
The nursery they’re renting sits on 22 acres of abandoned baseball fields, and Wheeler hopes to one day expand to plant all of it.
“We’d like to build a processing facility,” Wheeler said. “That way, we’ll be able to harvest and extract the cannabinoids right here on the same property. And people we’ll be working with cooperatively … that’ll give them a place, and a better deal, and be closer. It’s part of that infrastructure that needs to be built.”
Because hemp growing was only legalized last year, Texas lacks large processing plants that turn raw hemp into oils, rope and fabric.
Hemp is a part of the cannabis plant family. However, unlike marijuana — which remains illegal to grow and possess in Texas — hemp has a lower level of the psychoactive chemical THC. Hemp does contain “cannabinoids,” or CBD, and those chemicals have been shown to alleviate seizures, anxiety and pain.
A few facilities in Dallas, Houston, Austin and San Antonio are processing smaller batches of hemp into oil and other distilled versions — so Rose City Growers can turn at least some of their next crop into medicinal products.
But their big bet for this upcoming crop is selling it raw.
“That is the most efficient way for me to get that bud sold to one of the CBD shops around Tyler,” Wheeler said.
Rose City Growers have talked to several of the CBD shops in the Tyler area about selling their products, including Dragon’s Breath and American Shaman. The shops, Wheeler says, sound “excited” about selling locally grown hemp.
Hemp farms have been popping up across the state after the Texas legislature legalized farming of the crop last year. In Smith County alone, there are now 16 licensed farmers — Rose City Growers included.
Anthony Brown is an employee at Prairie View A&M University who’s heading the Smith County research panel for hemp, as well as a county agent for low-resource farmers. Brown’s sister and his niece have also started hemp farming in Whitehouse.
As part of Prairie View’s research in hemp, Brown was asked to put together a committee of farmers in Smith County and create educational opportunities.
“I get a bunch of people from around the county, and I say, ‘What do we need to promote agriculture-wise throughout the county?’” Brown said. “They’ll generate ideas, and I’ll take those ideas to my specialists and program leader, and we’ll come up with educational programs to help farmers and ranchers, and anyone in the community.”
Wheeler and his partners at Rose City Growers are also investing in education — they’re going to be setting up beehives and an apiary for the Future Farmers of America group at Hawkins ISD.
“We want to start an FFA for hemp growing, so people can learn how to grow that for their family’s farm,” Wheeler said. “We’ll be working with all the schools out here. There’s some internship programs we want to do.”
If the lack of infrastructure and stringent overview wasn’t already enough of a barrier to growing hemp, Rose City Growers May face an unbeatable foe when it comes to selling: Texas law.
“You can’t tell the difference between that hemp plant that’s less than .3% THC and a marijuana plant that’s more by just seeing it, touching it, smelling it,” Wheeler said. “It looks the same.”
When a plant is ready to be harvested, the Rose City Growers farm will be visited by a state Texas Department of Agriculture licensed sampler. The sampler will randomly select harvestable plants, clipping part of the bud to send to a lab for a full breakdown of its THC and CBD content. Within a day, Wheeler will know if the plants are safe to sell — or if they’ll be destroyed.
Between the rules and regulations the TDA and the Texas State Health Department have issued, Wheeler says, there is only so much they can do to sell their product. That lack of guaranteed profit is turning many farmers away from the Texas hemp industry.
“We can grow all day, but what are we going to do with it?” Brown said. “If Texas were to lean back on the law, we’d be the number one state in it (hemp farming) with all the land and all.”
Hemp farmers are a tight-knit community, Layne said. Even now, months before the next session of the Texas Legislature, some farmers have banded together to hire lawyers to lobby for relaxation of hemp regulations — including the smokable hemp ban.
Wheeler believes that hemp, once there’s infrastructure and a guaranteed profit in Texas, is going to open a whole new economic path, but acknowledges that misconceptions about hemp are hindering regulations that could move the industry forward.
“This is as organic as it gets — as pure, Mother Nature, God-given as it gets, as far as medicinal purposes,” Layne said. “It would help the economy a little bit more in very tough times. And not only that, but we’re giving back to our community as well. Our community veterans, our community mental illness patients, our community epilepsy patients. The opportunity is endless if we could just see the bigger picture.”