After a lengthy off-season, Pints and Pups, a monthly fundraising event held to benefit the SPCA of East Texas, returned to ETX Brewing Co. Thursday – much to the delight of several pups who crunched on frosted dog treats and got to snack on a spare french fry or two during the two-hour event.
Though the early evening proved cloudy and overcast, picnic tables filled easily with community members who brought pups of all ages – some of them adopted alumni of the SPCA – and made physical or monetary donations that allowed them to snag discounts on food and drink.
“We were glad the rain held out,” said Alex Stuart, of Louisiana, as he enjoyed a drink with Paige Dural. “It was really nice to be able to come out here and enjoy the evening and support.”
Dural, a student at a Tyler college, said she recently adopted a cat from the SPCA of East Texas, and wanted to give back to them in some way.
“I really like their system with the fostering program,” Dural said. “I think it’s much better than just staying in cages. They do a lot to help out with the animals.”
As the first Pints and Pups event since COVID-19 put things on pause earlier this year, Kat Cortelyou, the SPCA’s director of operations, said it was “great to be back.”
“We had to pause for so long, and COVID has hurt us – it’s hurt donations,” Cortelyou said. “For the dogs to interact and people to get to see one another...I think people were needing to get out and do this.”
The donations offered at the event will go a long way to helping the animals, Cortelyou said. But they’re always in need of more – from bleach and newspapers to dog treats and formula, the list goes on.
“The SPCA of East Texas is still rescuing dogs," Cortelyou said. "And we still need everybody’s help."
Next month, the SPCA of East Texas will hold similar fundraising events at ETX Brewing Co. and at Andy’s Frozen Custard.
To learn more about the SPCA of East Texas, visit spcaeasttx.com.