More than 100 people marched for women's rights and protested the U.S. Supreme Court's recent decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.
Two days after the move to end the constitutional right to abortion, East Texans marched the sidewalks of downtown Tyler and gathered at the square Sunday.
Friday's 6-3 decision will leave abortion restrictions up to the state. As of Sept. 1, 2021, abortion is illegal in Texas once a fetal heartbeat can be detected. Now, the state's trigger law will go into effect in the coming weeks that bans all abortions from the moment of fertilization, except in rare cases to save the life of a pregnant patient or prevent “substantial impairment of major bodily function," according to the Texas Tribune.
Another protest was held Friday at the downtown Tyler square.
Those in support of the high court's decision say the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision was wrong from the start and abortion shouldn't have ever been a constitutional right.
Rep. Matt Schaefer (R-Tyler) said banning abortion was a move done right in Texas and an opportunity to protect unborn babies and speak about “what it means to be created in God’s image.”