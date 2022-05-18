RISE Academy was the first group to graduate of the Tyler ISD Class of 2022 graduating class.
On Wednesday night, 100 RISE Academy students walked the stage at the theater inside of Tyler High School.
“What I love about this specific group of young men and women is your courage to do things different — to take a different path that aligns with your goals, whether is to move on to a career quicker, graduate while working and I know a lot of y’all are doing that or even to get this high school thing over with without dealing without all the traditional things. I love that..” said Wade Washmon, Tyler ISD board of trustees president, as he spotlighted the campus’ unique atmosphere among other district campuses.
RISE Academy Principal Dexter Floyd also highlighted eight early graduates who were supposed to walk the stage in 2023 but successfully completed their high school career early.
During the ceremony, Floyd also mentioned that 83% of the seniors graduated with 26 credits or more.