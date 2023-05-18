Inside Tyler High School’s varsity gym, 66 students from Tyler ISD’s Early College High School were eager to receive their hard-earned diplomas and move toward brighter futures.
Early College High School allows students to not only obtain their high school diploma but an associate degree as well.
Being a student at Early College High School can be challenging at first, but it's "worth it," the school's website states. Class time is more intense than in an average high school, as all classes are either AP, Pre-AP, or Dual Credit. However, the smaller campus size allows students to bond more strongly than in a larger comprehensive setting, according to the school’s website.
One of the top graduates, Nayeli Carrillo, spoke before her peers and an excited crowd of supporters about the excitement of looking forward to the future.
Tyler ISD Board of Trustees President Wade Washmon addressed the attendees and congratulated the senior class for its impressive accomplishments.
Superintendent Dr. Marty Crawford declared on behalf of the Tyler ISD Board of Trustees presented the class to the board of trustees, who then began awarding diplomas.
This year’s valedictorian, Carla Andazola Villela, plans to major in Engineering while attending Stanford University, according to Tyler ISD.
This year’s salutatorian, Ashly Cortez, plans to attend University of Texas at Tyler to major in chemistry and minor in forensic science. She is interested in attending the new UT Tyler School of Medicine.