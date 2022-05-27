Friday evening, 65 students walked across the stage and graduated from Troup High School.
Salutatorian Haley Nicole Holman gave a special thank you to her fellow classmates.
“The last four years with my classmates are years that I will cherish forever,” Holman said.
Valedictorian Marigold Nancy Hunter also gave her thanks to her classmates.
“It has been an amazing experience to get to know each and every one of you,” Hunter said. “I’d like to thank everyone who has played a part in who we are today, teachers, coaches, family, friends and lastly one another.”