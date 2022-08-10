Smith County Aggies held their annual Yell Leader Event on Saturday at Tyler Junior College's Wagstaff Gymnasium.

Tyler's Nathan Drain (Class of 2023) is member of the 2022-23 Texas A&M Yell Leaders. 

The event coincided with the Texas A&M Mom's Club (https://tylermoms.aggienetwork.com/).

Along with Drain, a graduate of Tyler Lee High School, other Yell Leaders are Zac Cross of Pearland, Kipp Knecht of Batavia, Illinois, Thomas Greve of Arlington, and Trevor Yelton of Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Pizzas and drinks were served to the gathering.

 
 

