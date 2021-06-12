Terrence Murphy, who was a former standout at Chapel Hill High School and Texas A&M University before being drafted by the Green Bay Packers, hosted a free Terrence Murphy Camp: Football, Finance, Faith on Friday and Saturday at Chapel Hill High School.
Photos: Terrence Murphy Camp
