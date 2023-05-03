Chapel Hill voters are tasked with deciding if a $113.9 million bond package should be passed to improve local school facilities.

With a total tax impact of $13.53 per month for a $100,000 house value, there are three propositions on the ballot. Proposition A would fund building a new junior high school, a new career tech facility, and classroom additions at Jackson and Wise elementary schools. Proposition B includes a new multipurpose activity center while approval of Proposition C would build a new operations facility for Chapel Hill ISD.

The junior high project is estimated to cost more than $60 million, while the CTE project is estimated to cost more than $19 million. To help voters make a more informed decision, the Tyler Morning Telegraph took a tour and created this collection of photos to help readers get an up-close look at these faciltiies.

The current junior high facility, which houses seventh and eighth grade students and shares property with the high school, was built in 1974. The bond would fund moving the junior high to its own property, located at 3102 East Fifth Street in Tyler, with adequate acreage.

The recommended allocation of acres for a junior high school depends on the size of the school, but TASB’s recommended allocation of land is no less than 25 acres. Chapel Hill Junior High School currently sits on 5 acres, and the property where the new facility is proposed is 37 acres.

The new CTE building would be equipped with modern classrooms and technical workshops for 21st-century learning environments. The current facility was built in 1966 and is located southwest of the Chapel Hill High School grounds. The facility houses two Life Skills Ready classrooms, and 14 trade and career ready programs.

For more information about each project and the proposed tax impact, check out this in-depth story that breaks it all down.

In further coverage, read thoughts from people in favor of the bond, who cite the need for more space and 21st century learning environments, along with those against the bond who argue the timing isn't right and believe funds should be spent elsewhere.