Entering in its 70th year, the Tyler Area Builders Association (TABA) Parade of Homes is a nine-day tour of completed new construction homes from June 3-11, where those looking to build, buy or renovate can find inspiration.
The tour kicked off for its first day Saturday as community members toured the numerous homes.
There are 150 builder members, from builders and developers to bank title companies, paint stores, flooring companies and concrete stores. The TABA organization covers Anderson, Angelina, Cherokee, Freestone, Henderson, Houston, Nacogdoches, Navarro, Shelby, Smith, Trinity, Wood and Van Zandt counties.
Last year there were 13 home entries. This year there are 28 all over East Texas.
Those interested in visiting the homes can purchase tickets and find the addresses on the TABA website at www.tylerareabuilders.com. People can decide when and where they would like to see the homes of their choice.
Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under. One ticket allows entry into each home one time for the duration of the Parade.
A portion of the proceeds from the events will be donated to Kingdom Life Academy, North Tyler Developmental Academy, The Hospice of East Texas - Pediatric Hospice and Children's Grief Support Services.