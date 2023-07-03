Waving little flags and playing with their plastic patriotic pinwheels, the young crowd of Stepping Stone School eagerly waited to march in the annual patriotic parade on Monday.
top story
PHOTOS: Stepping Stone School patriotic parade
Jennifer Scott
Multimedia Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recent Stories You Might Have Missed
Trending Topics
-
Lakers Have Intriguing New Plan for Austin Reaves Next Season, per Report
-
New meal prep business coming to Tyler, offers healthy meals prepared by executive chef
-
New living development coming to Tyler boasts peaceful community environment
-
LIST: Fourth of July events in East Texas
-
It's time to vote for your favorites in Tyler Morning Telegraph's Best In Town awards