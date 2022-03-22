Although other areas of East Texas saw extensive destruction, Smith County and the Tyler area were mostly spared from damage in this week's severe weather event.
One street in Tyler was closed on Tuesday due to a downed powerline, but other streets were passable. Smith County roads were also in good shape on Tuesday, officials said.
An abandoned gas station in Tyler saw damage to its roof when it collapsed on top of a car that was sitting with a "for sale" sign in its lot. Some debris and downed limbs could be seen throughout the city. Check out photos here.