First responders and a part of the Tyler community gathered Tuesday at the municipal court's parking lot to celebrate National Night Out.
The event's main focus was to enhance and build relationships between first responders and the community.
Among the attractions present in the party were multiple companies and organizations from within the city, live music, games for kids and food.
Check the photo gallery above to learn more about the event.
Go here to check out our story from National Night Out in Tyler.