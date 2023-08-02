The Literary Council of Tyler (LCOT) held its 32nd Annual Corporate Spelling Bee at Green Acres Baptist Church Crosswalk Center on Tuesday.
Business representatives from the community competed to take home the coveted LCOT Spelling Bee trophy. It came down to Henry & Peters, P.C. and Squyres & Co. as the final two teams.
In the end, it was Melissa Combs and Bradley Smith of Squyres & Co. who took home the trophy.
From The Beatles and Red Hot Chili Peppers to the Spice Girls and Fleetwood Mac, Tyler’s local businesses came prepared for this year’s theme, "Battle of the Bands."
