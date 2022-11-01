Southern Oaks Baptist Church hosted its yearly fun-packed fall festival for local families on Halloween evening.
Event attendees came in costumes and ready to get candy through a variety of activities that were conducted by church volunteers. Those who attended also enjoyed a hayride, bounce houses and live music from Al-fine band.
Rebecca Sorge, children ministry director at Southern Oaks Baptist Church, said the church invites the community every year with the free Halloween event that comes together with help of donations and time from volunteers.
Sorge mentioned that every year the gospel is told, and this year they added a pumpkin patch with a pumpkin parable for attendees.
“This is something we’ve done every year, it's a wonderful opportunity for us to meet our neighbors and to let the people know we’re here. We just enjoy them coming here and having a good time with us,” she said. “It's a wonderful opportunity for us to share the gospel with people because that's our main goal, we want the community to know God loves them and give them that opportunity to hear that.”